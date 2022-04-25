Lavrov: NATO Expansion Means Development of Territories Under US Command

https://sputniknews.com/20220425/lavrov-russophobia-real-racism-towards-everything-russian-originates-at-highest-level-1095049650.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that NATO expansion has nothing to do with the fulfillment of statutory goals, it is the... 25.04.2022

"Of course, when they accepted Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, how can they strengthen the security of the North Atlantic alliance, if it is a defensive alliance? This simply shows that NATO expansion has nothing to do with the fulfillment of its statutory goals, that this is the development of territories under the US command in line with strengthening and attempting to perpetuate that same unipolar world," the minister said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One.Lavrov recalled that Russia had warned against drawing Ukraine into NATO, but negotiations on security guarantees clearly proved that NATO and the United States showed no desire to take into account Russia's legitimate interests."And as before, many of us are convinced that the real position of Ukraine is determined in Washington, London and other Western capitals. And therefore, our political scientists say, why talk with the Zelensky team — you need to talk with the Americans, and you need to negotiate with them, and achieve some kind of agreement. But we still continue to negotiate with the team that Zelensky nominated, these contacts will continue," the diplomat added.Western Russophobia, Racism Toward Everything Russian Cultivated at Highest Level"Especially now, when Russophobia and real racism toward all Russians is being cultivated at the highest level," the minister said on air.Russia Reacted Positively to Ukraine's Proposals Received in Istanbul - Lavrov"In Istanbul, for the first time, we received proposals from them on paper, with the signatures of the head of their delegation, and we were ready to take these proposals as a basis. They required revision in order to reach consensus, but they were positively assessed by us," the minister said."These proposals were not in the form of a contract, but in the form of outlines, main provisions and theses. We quickly shifted these theses to the contractual genre and handed over this project to our Ukrainian colleagues. Then they presented us with their counter-ideas, which were radically different from the what was done in Istanbul," Lavrov added.Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine after the request of the Donbas republics for military assistance. President Putinsaid that the military operation was a forced measure due to the Ukrainian aggression against Donbas and the proximity of NATO forces to the Russian border.In late 2021, Russia published its security suggestions for NATO and the US as tensions rose around Ukraine. Moscow specifically requested guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia and would not establish military bases in post-Soviet countries. The proposals on security guarantees were rejected out of hand, and in response to non-expansion of NATO, with Washington insisting it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open-door policy shut.

