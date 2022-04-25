https://sputniknews.com/20220425/kiev-imitates-negotiations-zelenskyy-often-contradicts-himself---lavrov-1095050765.html

Kiev Imitates Negotiations, Zelensky Often Contradicts Himself - Russian FM

"They are imitating negotiations," the minister said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One.Russia Still Received No Response From Ukraine to Latest Proposals on Treaty"A week ago, after another video conference contact, we handed them another updated version of the treaty, which already took into account their subsequent comments, as is usually the case, and now we are waiting for a week," the foreign minister said.Lavrov noted that when the Russian side, after Volodymyr Zelensky’s words that he had not seen Russia's proposal, asked the Ukrainian negotiators how it happened, they answered: "Yes, he didn’t have time, for a very long time."

