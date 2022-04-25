https://sputniknews.com/20220425/kiev-imitates-negotiations-zelenskyy-often-contradicts-himself---lavrov-1095050765.html
Kiev Imitates Negotiations, Zelensky Often Contradicts Himself - Russian FM
Kiev Imitates Negotiations, Zelensky Often Contradicts Himself - Russian FM
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev imitates negotiations, while Volodymyr Zelensky, being an actor, plays, often contradicting himself, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-25T20:42+0000
2022-04-25T20:42+0000
2022-04-25T20:49+0000
volodymyr zelensky
talks
ukraine
nato
sergei lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093589107_0:0:1968:1108_1920x0_80_0_0_02a918b3bcdc5443667e775e7191b3a3.jpg
"They are imitating negotiations," the minister said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One.Russia Still Received No Response From Ukraine to Latest Proposals on Treaty"A week ago, after another video conference contact, we handed them another updated version of the treaty, which already took into account their subsequent comments, as is usually the case, and now we are waiting for a week," the foreign minister said.Lavrov noted that when the Russian side, after Volodymyr Zelensky’s words that he had not seen Russia's proposal, asked the Ukrainian negotiators how it happened, they answered: "Yes, he didn’t have time, for a very long time."
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093589107_261:0:1968:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_4775a9da58b38141e41f05c486b04788.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
volodymyr zelensky, talks, ukraine, nato, sergei lavrov
Kiev Imitates Negotiations, Zelensky Often Contradicts Himself - Russian FM
20:42 GMT 25.04.2022 (Updated: 20:49 GMT 25.04.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev imitates negotiations, while Volodymyr Zelensky, being an actor, plays, often contradicting himself, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"They are imitating negotiations," the minister said
on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One.
"What the West perceives as Zelensky’s talented presentation of his interests and approaches is such a specific thing. If you look not at the external manifestations of his talents — he is a good actor, and plus there are funny things in external manifestations that show in what state he sometimes is, — but if you look closely and read the essence of what he says, you will find a thousand contradictions there," Lavrov added.
Russia Still Received No Response From Ukraine to Latest Proposals on Treaty
"A week ago, after another video conference contact, we handed them another updated version of the treaty, which already took into account their subsequent comments, as is usually the case, and now we are waiting for a week," the foreign minister said.
Lavrov noted that when the Russian side, after Volodymyr Zelensky’s words that he had not seen Russia's proposal, asked the Ukrainian negotiators how it happened, they answered: "Yes, he didn’t have time, for a very long time."
"This once again shows how he [Zelensky] himself relates to the negotiations when he pathetically declares that he always prefers peace," the minister added.