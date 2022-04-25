https://sputniknews.com/20220425/interstellar-meteor-remains-from-2014-could-contain-extraterrestrial-equipment-scientist-says-1095046640.html

'Interstellar Meteor' Remains From 2014 Could Contain Extraterrestrial Equipment, Scientist Says

'Interstellar Meteor' Remains From 2014 Could Contain Extraterrestrial Equipment, Scientist Says

The meteor debris can be scooped up with a magnet, physicist Avi Loeb suggested, potentially yielding “sizeable chunks of interstellar matter” and allowing... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-25T18:45+0000

2022-04-25T18:45+0000

2022-04-25T18:45+0000

tech

avi loeb

meteor

debris

recovery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107538/99/1075389961_0:36:1920:1116_1920x0_80_0_0_d34a989460f0ce910659632c1ee33f6f.jpg

After US Space Command this month apparently confirmed the findings of Harvard physicist Avi Loeb and his research partner Amir Siraj, who proposed that a meteor that crashed off the northeast coast of Papua New Guinea in 2014 arrived from beyond our solar system, Loeb suggested that it might be possible to recover the remains of that interstellar object.Sharing his thoughts on the subject in an article posted on The Debrief website, Loeb pointed out that while a mission to retrieve a sample from an interstellar object in space like ‘Oumuamua might cost a pretty penny, it would take a lot less money to recover the remnants of such an object that is already located on our planet.Loeb, who previously speculated that ‘Oumuamua might be of artificial origin, ventured a similar hypothesis regarding the 2014 meteorite.

https://sputniknews.com/20220225/study-finds-possible-connection-between-chelyabinsk-meteor-and-moons-formation-1093379646.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

tech, avi loeb, meteor, debris, recovery