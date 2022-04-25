India’s Main Opposition Party Congress Announces ‘Empowered Action Group’ for 2024 Legislative Polls

https://sputniknews.com/20220425/indias-main-opposition-party-congress-announces-empowered-action-group-for-2024-legislative-polls-1095039713.html

In a bid to challenge the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India’s main opposition party Congress on Monday announced an “Empowered Action Group” to address political challenges ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls and a three-day conclave in Rajasthan's city of Udaipur next month.While talking to the media, Congress' general secretary, Randeep Surjewala, said that following a discussion on a report filed by an eight-member committee last week, party chief Sonia Gandhi formed the 2024 task force.The report in question was dedicated to recommendations of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who on 16 April presented a blueprint for the 2024 parliamentary elections before Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi, and other senior politicians, sharing his ideas on how the party should prepare for the polls to take on the governing BJP.He also informed the media that Sonia Gandhi had decided to convene a "Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir" (brainstorming session) for the party in Udaipur on 13, 14, and 15 May. "At least 400 congressmen and women from every state will participate”, he added.On the objective of the ‘Chitan Shivir’, Surjewala said that the focus will on the current political and economic situation and the challenges they pose to our society.“Issues relating to the welfare and well-being of farmers and farm labourers, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward class (OBC), religious and linguistic minorities and women, social justice and empowerment and youth will also be discussed in detail. In addition, matters relating to organisational restructuring and strengthening will be examined", he said."The Chintan Shivir will also deliberate on the broad strategy of the Indian National Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections", he stated.Sonia Gandhi called the meeting of the top politicians to discuss the induction of poll strategist Prashant Kishor into the party. However, a decision has not been made in this regard.

