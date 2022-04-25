https://sputniknews.com/20220425/indian-business-tycoon-gautam-adani-becomes-worlds-5th-richest-person-overtakes-warren-buffett-1095041896.html
Indian Business Tycoon Gautam Adani Becomes World’s 5th Richest Person, Overtakes Warren Buffett
Gautam Adani, founder and Chairman of Adani Group, is engaged in multiple businesses, including ports, edible oil, airports, power generation and distribution.
Indian industrialist and founder of Adani Group Gautam Adani on Monday became the world’s fifth-richest person, topping Berkshire Hathaway chairman and legendary investor Warren Buffett.According to Forbes estimates, 59-year-old Adani has a net worth of $123.7 billion while Buffett's net worth stands at $121.7 billion.Adani surpassed Buffett as the latter's Berkshire Hathaway dropped by 2 percent on Friday amid a broad drop in the US stock market.Adani has added a massive $43 billion in wealth to his name so far this year.Now, only four billionaires – Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault and Bill Gates – are ahead of Adani.With this, he also became the richest person in India, $19 billion wealthier than another Indian industrialist, Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth is estimated to be $104.7 billion.Earlier this year, Adani surpassed Ambani to become Asia’s richest person.According to Forbes, two years ago the net worth of Adani was estimated to be only $8.9 billion. His wealth spiked to an estimated $50.5 billion in March 2021 and almost doubled to $90 billion in March 2022, as Adani Group stocks showed stupendous growth.
