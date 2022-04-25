https://sputniknews.com/20220425/harry-is-whipped-trump-bashes-meghan-markle-suggests-queen-strip-couple-of-all-royal-titles-1095023410.html

'Harry is Whipped': Trump Bashes Meghan Markle, Suggests Queen Strip Couple of All Royal Titles

'Harry is Whipped': Trump Bashes Meghan Markle, Suggests Queen Strip Couple of All Royal Titles

Piers Morgan’s latest interview with former US President Donald Trump caused a stir last week after the UK provocateur published an edited promotional video... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

It appears Piers Morgan is not the only man admittedly perturbed by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, as former US President Donald Trump openly lambasted her, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and their union in a new interview excerpt.“Harry is whipped–do you know the phrase?” Trump told Morgan, who said he was familiar with the word, commonly used to refer to a man who is so enamored with his woman that he will do anything she asks.Trump’s remarks come as part of his highly-publicized interview with Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” his latest media role following termination from “Good Morning Britain.”Trump went on to assert that he has never been a “fan of Meghan” Markle, and believes she is leading Harry “around by his nose.”“If you were the Queen, is it at the stage now, would you remove their royal titles?” Morgan probed.The former US president then plugged Trump Turnberry Resort, located along the Ayrshire Coast.He also went on a tangent about how the Queen liked him and “let it be known” amid his 2018 UK visit, which included a meeting at Windsor Castle–complete with all the pageantry.Trump claimed she was noticeably jovial, asserting that one person told him “they’ve never seen her have such a good time at a state dinner.”Trump, who has been married three times and sired at least one child with each, contended that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not last, telling Morgan that “it’ll end bad.”Morgan has notoriously targeted Markle in the media in recent years, and admitted in 2018 that he knew the actress for about a year and a half before she “met somebody more important” and then “ghosted him”-branding Markle a cutthroat social climber.

