'Harry is Whipped': Trump Bashes Meghan Markle, Suggests Queen Strip Couple of All Royal Titles
03:14 GMT 25.04.2022 (Updated: 03:16 GMT 25.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Peter DejongPrince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opened Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice.
Piers Morgan’s latest interview with former US President Donald Trump caused a stir last week after the UK provocateur published an edited promotional video that appeared to show the 75-year-old storming off set. Trump later claimed Morgan “went out of his way” to deceptively parse the interview.
It appears Piers Morgan is not the only man admittedly perturbed by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, as former US President Donald Trump openly lambasted her, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and their union in a new interview excerpt.
“Harry is whipped–do you know the phrase?” Trump told Morgan, who said he was familiar with the word, commonly used to refer to a man who is so enamored with his woman that he will do anything she asks.
Trump’s remarks come as part of his highly-publicized interview with Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” his latest media role following termination from “Good Morning Britain.”
“Harry is whipped like no person I’ve ever seen,” the former US president proclaimed, much to the delight of the UK provocateur.
Trump went on to assert that he has never been a “fan of Meghan” Markle, and believes she is leading Harry “around by his nose.”
“I think he’s an embarrassment,” the twice-impeached US president said of the Duke of Sussex. “And I think when she spoke badly of the Royal Family, but in particular the Queen.”
“If you were the Queen, is it at the stage now, would you remove their royal titles?” Morgan probed.
“I would,” Trump replied. “I think that he has been so disrespectful to the country, and it’s a great country. I own a lot of things there.”
The former US president then plugged Trump Turnberry Resort, located along the Ayrshire Coast.
He also went on a tangent about how the Queen liked him and “let it be known” amid his 2018 UK visit, which included a meeting at Windsor Castle–complete with all the pageantry.
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamIn this July 13, 2018, file photo U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II inspect a Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.
In this July 13, 2018, file photo U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II inspect a Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.
Trump claimed she was noticeably jovial, asserting that one person told him “they’ve never seen her have such a good time at a state dinner.”
Trump, who has been married three times and sired at least one child with each, contended that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not last, telling Morgan that “it’ll end bad.”
“I want to know what’s going to happen when Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around,” Trump raised. “Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what’s going to happen when it ends, OK?”
Morgan has notoriously targeted Markle in the media in recent years, and admitted in 2018 that he knew the actress for about a year and a half before she “met somebody more important” and then “ghosted him”-branding Markle a cutthroat social climber.