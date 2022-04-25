https://sputniknews.com/20220425/global-military-spending-reaches-record-21-billion-in-2021-sipri-says-1095021542.html

Global Military Spending Reaches Record $2.1 Billion in 2021, SIPRI Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - World military expenditure reached an all-time high of $2.1 billion in 2021, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)

"Total global military expenditure increased by 0.7 per cent in real terms in 2021, to reach $2113 billion. The five largest spenders in 2021 were the United States, China, India, the United Kingdom and Russia, together accounting for 62 per cent of expenditure," a statement said.As a result of the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, defense spending amounted to 2.2% of global GDP, while in 2020 this figure reached 2.3%.US military spending reached $801 billion in 2021, a drop of 1.4% from 2020, the statement said. In the period from 2012 to 2021, the US increased funding for military research and development by 24% and reduced spending on arms purchases by 6.4%, according to the statement.Second place went to China, which spent $293 billion on defense, an increase of 4.7% compared with 2020. India's military spending ranked third with $76.6 billion last year, an increase of 0.9% in comparison with 2020.The UK spent $68.4 billion on defense last year, up by 3% from 2020, the statement read.Russia closes the top five countries with the highest defense spending.In 2021, high energy prices helped Russia to increase its military spending, Lucie Béraud-Sudreau, Director of SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme, said, adding that between 2016-2019 Russia experienced a decrease in the military spending due to low prices of oil and gas as well as sanctions imposed on Russia.

