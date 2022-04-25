https://sputniknews.com/20220425/foreign-leaders-congratulate-macron-on-reelection-1095028420.html

Foreign Leaders Congratulate Macron on Reelection

Foreign Leaders Congratulate Macron on Reelection

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden congratulated on Monday his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on his reelection and expressed readiness for further... 25.04.2022

"Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation — including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change," Biden wrote on Twitter.Throughout the day, a number of other politicians also congratulated Macron on Twitter.Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said that Iceland and France should strengthen bilateral relations.Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said that he was pleased with Macron's reelection.Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa noted that "the French people have once again demonstrated their commitment to the European project."Niger President Mohamed Bazoum called Macron's reelection "brilliant".Macron was also congratulated by Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed."The government and people of Somalia congratulate President Macron on his re-election and wish him every success. France and Somalia have a long history of cooperation and look forward to strengthening it," Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed noted.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking forward to deepening the partnership between India and France.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wished Macron success in leadership in Europe."Congratulations Emmanuel Macron on your re-election as President. Another great expression of liberal democracy in action in uncertain times. We wish you & France every success, in particular your leadership in Europe and as an important partner to Australia in the Indo-Pacific," Morrison wrote.The Japanese government congratulates Macron on his reelection, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said at a press conference.France is an important partner of Japan, Isozaki said, adding that both countries have common basic principles of commitment to democracy and human rights.Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram in which he wrote that Macron's decisive victory "is an indication of the trust of the people and appreciation of his tireless work aimed at protecting national interests and ensuring the prosperity of France."The Kazakh leader reiterated his readiness to make joint efforts with a view to giving fresh impetus to the Kazakh-French strategic partnership and invited Macron to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. Tokayev also wished his French counterpart inexhaustible energy and successful presidency, and the French people happiness and prosperity.King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia sent Macron a cable of congratulations on his reelection, wishing him success and "the friendly people of France further progress and prosperity."Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a cable of congratulations to Macron, the SPA said.Earlier in the day, Macron won in the second round of the presidential election with 58.55% of the votes, while his rival, right-wing presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen got 41.45%.

