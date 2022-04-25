https://sputniknews.com/20220425/first-child-dies-of-mysterious-hepatitis-that-affects-children-between-ages-1-and-6-1095051269.html

First Child Dies of Mysterious Hepatitis That Affects Children Between Ages 1 and 6

First Child Dies of Mysterious Hepatitis That Affects Children Between Ages 1 and 6

Nearly 170 minor patients have been diagnosed with hepatitis in a total of eleven countries, including the US, UK, Denmark, Netherlands and Spain. Some cases... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-25T21:40+0000

2022-04-25T21:40+0000

2022-04-25T21:40+0000

hepatitis

child

death

us

world health organization (who)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/19/1083239675_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6b372006a4f775e024838ac1126cfe07.jpg

The World Health Organization (WHO) detected at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children aged 1 month to 6 years, according to a statement based on the latest data. At least one child has died and 17 have required a liver transplant.Hepatitis that causes liver inflammation in the human organism has a variety of triggers. They include four hepatitis viruses (A, B, C, or E), other viruses, as well as bacteria, alcohol abuse, metabolic or autoimmune diseases.The severe form of hepatitis among children is extremely rare, especially in cases when doctors fail to determine the trigger. Such cases were first reported in Scotland last month, when 12 children at once were diagnosed with hepatitis. Later other countries, including Spain, Ireland, Denmark, the Netherlands and the USA (Alabama), reported similar cases of children with acute hepatitis symptoms.The cause of the inflammation remains unknown. According to a report by Scottish doctors, published in Eurosurveillance, none of the patients had hepatitis viruses, as well as many other viruses that can affect the liver, such as enteroviruses and some herpesviruses. Almost all of the children were healthy; none of the patients had immunodeficiency. Moreover, none of them had been vaccinated against COVID-19, so the hepatitis wasn’t attributed to a side effect of the vaccine.Doctors suspect other viruses to be the cause of the disease as in some patients, antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 were detected, which have been already said to trigger diabetes in children, which means it could hypothetically cause hepatitis as well. In addition, doctors drew attention to adenovirus, which has been also found in several children. Normally, it rarely causes inflammation of the liver, but the researchers suggested that during the years of the pandemic, children spent a lot of time in isolation and did not have time to develop immunity to it, which is why adenovirus affected them in such a severe form.According to the organization, adenovirus was detected in at least 74 patients, and adenovirus group F (type 41) was found in 18 people during molecular testing. The WHO advised member countries to investigate and report each case, but didn’t recommend any restrictions.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

hepatitis, child, death, us, world health organization (who)