International
https://sputniknews.com/20220425/emmanuel-macron-reelected-as-french-president-1095025414.html
Emmanuel Macron Reelected as French President
Emmanuel Macron Reelected as French President
On Sunday, France held the second round of its presidential election, with Emmanuel Macron fending off a challenge from right-wing National Rally leader Marine... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-25T06:20+0000
2022-04-25T06:20+0000
emmanuel macron
france
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1b/1094240057_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_70f4ddacba13a20ecd46857faa795e75.jpg
France's incumbent President Emmanuel Macron won the second round of the presidential election, the country's Interior Ministry confirmed after all the votes were counted. Macron secured 58.55 percent of the votes in the runoff and became the first president in 20 years to have been reelected. His rival, right-wing presidential candidate and leader of the National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, secured 41.45 percent. On Sunday, Emmanuel Macron said that his second term would be turbulent, but historical for France. The president noted that many French nationals voted for him simply to deny Le Pen a win. "I also know that many of my compatriots these days voted for me not to support my ideas, but to thwart the far-right. And I wish to thank them and tell them that because of their votes I will be indebted to them for many years," Macron said. World leaders congratulated Macron for winning the presidential election. Marine Le Pen also addressed supporters and admitted her defeat in the French presidential runoff. Le Pen further noted that the French people demonstrated a desire for a strong opposition in the country, and therefore she considers her results a victory. During her presidential campaign, Le Pen vowed to dilute French ties with the EU, NATO and Germany. Le Pen also spoke out against EU sanctions on Russian energy supplies. The second round of the French presidential election was held on Sunday. During the first round, held on 10 April, Macron won 27.84 percent, and Le Pen secured 23.15 percent of the votes.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1b/1094240057_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d0373f9f8bb992ed9e6c61de5a60a1f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
emmanuel macron, france, elections

Emmanuel Macron Reelected as French President

06:20 GMT 25.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / LUDOVIC MARINFrance's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he talks to the press on the second day of a European Union (EU) summit at the EU Headquarters, in Brussels on March 25, 2022
France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he talks to the press on the second day of a European Union (EU) summit at the EU Headquarters, in Brussels on March 25, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / LUDOVIC MARIN
Subscribe
US
India
Global
On Sunday, France held the second round of its presidential election, with Emmanuel Macron fending off a challenge from right-wing National Rally leader Marine Le Pen for the second time.
France's incumbent President Emmanuel Macron won the second round of the presidential election, the country's Interior Ministry confirmed after all the votes were counted.
Macron secured 58.55 percent of the votes in the runoff and became the first president in 20 years to have been reelected. His rival, right-wing presidential candidate and leader of the National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, secured 41.45 percent.
On Sunday, Emmanuel Macron said that his second term would be turbulent, but historical for France.
"The years ahead will not be quiet, but will go down in history, and together we will be able to write these into history for future generations," Macron said during his victory address.
The president noted that many French nationals voted for him simply to deny Le Pen a win. "I also know that many of my compatriots these days voted for me not to support my ideas, but to thwart the far-right. And I wish to thank them and tell them that because of their votes I will be indebted to them for many years," Macron said.
World leaders congratulated Macron for winning the presidential election.
Marine Le Pen also addressed supporters and admitted her defeat in the French presidential runoff.
"I thank all those who showed support in the first round [of the election] and those who joined in the second round ... I have no regrets. This defeat has not put an end to my hopes," Le Pen told her supporters.
Le Pen further noted that the French people demonstrated a desire for a strong opposition in the country, and therefore she considers her results a victory.
During her presidential campaign, Le Pen vowed to dilute French ties with the EU, NATO and Germany. Le Pen also spoke out against EU sanctions on Russian energy supplies.
The second round of the French presidential election was held on Sunday. During the first round, held on 10 April, Macron won 27.84 percent, and Le Pen secured 23.15 percent of the votes.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала