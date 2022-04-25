https://sputniknews.com/20220425/emmanuel-macron-reelected-as-french-president-1095025414.html

Emmanuel Macron Reelected as French President

Emmanuel Macron Reelected as French President

On Sunday, France held the second round of its presidential election, with Emmanuel Macron fending off a challenge from right-wing National Rally leader Marine...

France's incumbent President Emmanuel Macron won the second round of the presidential election, the country's Interior Ministry confirmed after all the votes were counted. Macron secured 58.55 percent of the votes in the runoff and became the first president in 20 years to have been reelected. His rival, right-wing presidential candidate and leader of the National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, secured 41.45 percent. On Sunday, Emmanuel Macron said that his second term would be turbulent, but historical for France. The president noted that many French nationals voted for him simply to deny Le Pen a win. "I also know that many of my compatriots these days voted for me not to support my ideas, but to thwart the far-right. And I wish to thank them and tell them that because of their votes I will be indebted to them for many years," Macron said. World leaders congratulated Macron for winning the presidential election. Marine Le Pen also addressed supporters and admitted her defeat in the French presidential runoff. Le Pen further noted that the French people demonstrated a desire for a strong opposition in the country, and therefore she considers her results a victory. During her presidential campaign, Le Pen vowed to dilute French ties with the EU, NATO and Germany. Le Pen also spoke out against EU sanctions on Russian energy supplies. The second round of the French presidential election was held on Sunday. During the first round, held on 10 April, Macron won 27.84 percent, and Le Pen secured 23.15 percent of the votes.

