Couple Found Dead With Children Told Police They Were Being Followed - Reports

Aschod Ewing-Meeks and his girlfriend Ashton Brown, both 26, were found dead with their two children, Bella, 4 and Brixx, 8 months, on April 18 after a... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier that day, at 12:11pm, the couple and their two children were captured on surveillance cameras in the Davie County Sheriff’s office, media reported. They allegedly asked a receptionist if they could speak to a deputy but would not specify the reason for their visit. The receptionist gave them a number they could call if they felt they were in danger. They left the premises just four minutes later.Not long after, Ashton Brown called 911 and again asked to speak to a deputy. A deputy called her back and she immediately handed the phone to Ewing-Meeks. The two had a series of 30 second to two minute phone calls during which Ewing-Meeks refused to provide a location where they could meet up or return to the Sheriff’s office. It was then Ewing-Meeks told the deputy that he believed they were being followed.Ewing-Meeks then stopped answering the deputy’s calls with two subsequent attempts to contact the couple going straight to voicemail.Neighbors would later report that they saw the couple fighting outside of their home around 2pm, shortly before the fire was reported to authorities.Police believe Ewing-Meeks shot and killed his girlfriend and two children before setting fire to the house and turning the gun on himself. He was found dead with the suspected murder weapon still in his hand.The case is being treated as a murder-suicide. At a press conference last Wednesday, Davie County Sheriff J.D. Hartman said it was among the most disturbing crime scenes he has experienced.The investigation is ongoing.

