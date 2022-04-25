https://sputniknews.com/20220425/chelsea-defender-antonio-rudiger-reaches-agreement-for-four-year-deal-with-real-madrid-report-says-1095032800.html

Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Reaches Agreement for Four-Year Deal With Real Madrid, Report Says

Widely regarded as the best defender in the Premier League, German professional footballer Antonio Rudiger is set to end his five-year association with Chelsea... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

Antonio Rudiger has reached an agreement with Real Madrid and is expected to sign a four-year contract with the Spanish giants after he told his current employers, Chelsea, that he would not extend his stay with the Premier League side, British newspaper the Daily Mail reported.According to the publication, Madrid has offered him a significant hike on the $300,000-per-week salary that Chelsea had offered the Berlin-born football star for extending his services in England. Money was a factor in Rudiger's decision, but it wasn't the only factor behind his proposed move to Santiago Bernabeu as he turned down much larger offers from other clubs.After all, Real has a rich legacy and are the most successful club in Europe, having won the UEFA Champions League a record 13 times in the past.The Spaniards are on course to secure the La Liga and Champions League double this season, having almost secured the Spanish top flight competition and reached the last four of the continental competition.While Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were all tracking Rudiger, Madrid has been his likely destination for months, with the club courting him since his teenage years at Bundesliga side Stuttgart.The current table toppers first approached the centre-back in January, having made him one of their top targets.In all likelihood, he will be unveiled as a Madrid player ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.On the other hand, Chelsea's "hands were tied" by the British government's sanctions on the club's former owner - Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich - after Western nations chose to freeze the assets of wealthy businessmen associated with President Vladimir Putin's government in Moscow.Meanwhile, Tuchel described Rudiger's departure as a big loss to the club, before reiterating that it would be a monumental challenge to find an able replacement."Even then it will be incredibly difficult because Toni is a big personality, a big leader and he takes fear away from other people", Tuchel said after Chelsea's triumph over West Ham on Sunday. "We will miss him a lot. It will be challenging but, no matter how much I love Toni and how big a role he has played, there will be life at Chelsea without Toni Rudiger. We will find solutions".

