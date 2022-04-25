https://sputniknews.com/20220425/central-african-republic-to-take-part-in-spief-countrys-foreign-minister-says-1095044618.html
Central African Republic to Take Part in SPIEF, Country's Foreign Minister Says
"Pascal Bida Koyagbele, the presidential minister-counsellor in charge of major projects and investments, will represent the CAR at this forum," the minister said.Participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this year was confirmed by representatives from 69 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, China and India. The 25th SPIEF will be held in St. Petersburg on 15-18 June.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Central African Republic will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June, CAR Foreign Minister Sylvie Baipo-Temon said.
"Pascal Bida Koyagbele, the presidential minister-counsellor in charge of major projects and investments, will represent the CAR at this forum," the minister said.
Participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this year was confirmed by representatives from 69 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, China and India.
The 25th SPIEF will be held in St. Petersburg on 15-18 June.