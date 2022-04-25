International
Central African Republic to Take Part in SPIEF, Country's Foreign Minister Says
Central African Republic to Take Part in SPIEF, Country's Foreign Minister Says
25.04.2022
"Pascal Bida Koyagbele, the presidential minister-counsellor in charge of major projects and investments, will represent the CAR at this forum," the minister said.Participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this year was confirmed by representatives from 69 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, China and India. The 25th SPIEF will be held in St. Petersburg on 15-18 June.
central african republic
spief, central african republic

Central African Republic to Take Part in SPIEF, Country's Foreign Minister Says

16:00 GMT 25.04.2022
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the photo bankThe St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is kicking off at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center in the Russian northern capital on Wednesday and will last until June 5
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is kicking off at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center in the Russian northern capital on Wednesday and will last until June 5 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2022
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Central African Republic will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June, CAR Foreign Minister Sylvie Baipo-Temon said.
"Pascal Bida Koyagbele, the presidential minister-counsellor in charge of major projects and investments, will represent the CAR at this forum," the minister said.
Participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this year was confirmed by representatives from 69 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, China and India.
The 25th SPIEF will be held in St. Petersburg on 15-18 June.
