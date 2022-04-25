Central African Republic to Take Part in SPIEF, Country's Foreign Minister Says

https://sputniknews.com/20220425/central-african-republic-to-take-part-in-spief-countrys-foreign-minister-says-1095044618.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Central African Republic will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June, CAR Foreign Minister Sylvie

"Pascal Bida Koyagbele, the presidential minister-counsellor in charge of major projects and investments, will represent the CAR at this forum," the minister said.Participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this year was confirmed by representatives from 69 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, China and India. The 25th SPIEF will be held in St. Petersburg on 15-18 June.

