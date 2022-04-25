https://sputniknews.com/20220425/celestial-aegis-china-moves-to-establish-asteroid-defence-system-1095037796.html

Celestial Aegis: China Moves to Establish Asteroid Defence System

Chinese authorities seek to create a system that may help protect our planet from potentially dangerous close encounters with near-Earth asteroids, China Daily reports.According to the media outlet, Wu Yanhua, deputy director of the China National Space Administration, announced last week that China is moving to develop a research and development system that would bolster the world’s capability to monitor and deal with potential threats from outer space.As Wu had explained, the first step in this endeavour is going to be the creation of an early warning network comprised of both satellites and ground facilities.He also said that China’s space administration is going to launch an experimental mission in 2025 or 2026, which would involve a spacecraft closely observing and then taking action against an asteroid.

