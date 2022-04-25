International
Canada Federal Police Weighed Charging Trudeau With Fraud Over Aga Khan Scandal - Reports
Canada Federal Police Weighed Charging Trudeau With Fraud Over Aga Khan Scandal - Reports
21:29 GMT 25.04.2022 (Updated: 21:56 GMT 25.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media conference, after an extraordinary NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media conference, after an extraordinary NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2022
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
