Ankara Blasts US Over Double Standards on S-400 Purchases by Turkey, India

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has accused the United States of double standards when it comes to sanctions against countries which have purchased Russia’s S-400s, saying Washington has applied “different policies” in relation to Turkey and India on the matter.“The United States pursues different policies towards Turkey and India regarding the purchase of S-400 systems from Russia…Everything would be easier if the US really saw Turkey’s true friendship, power and allied status,” Akar said in an interview with Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper on Monday.The defence minister nevertheless expressed confidence that the issue of Turkey’s S-400s – which Ankara has said repeatedly is non-negotiable as a matter of the country’s national defence, was a problem “that can be resolved," similarly to the issue of the F-35. The most important problem in bilateral relations was US support for the YPG – the Syrian Kurdish people’s defence units operating in northern and eastern Syria, which Turkey classifies as “terrorists,” Akar said.Commenting on progress made in negotiations on the purchase of F-16s from the US, Akar said caution was required, since a deal would require approval from Congress, and US lawmakers could “use the S-400 issue as an excuse” to block the deliveries of those aircraft as well.The defence minister also expressed hopes about an agreement on purchase of the Aster 30 SAMP-T mobile air defence system, saying he and the defence ministers of France and Italy may meet to discuss joint production of the platform. Turkey, he said, can use both its S-400s and SAMP-Ts at the same time.US lawmakers cobbled together the CAATSA sanctions in mid-2017, with the restrictions threatening restrictions against any country which buys advanced weapons systems from Russia. In addition to Turkey, which saw restrictions imposed against its Presidency of Defence Industries in December 2020, CAATSA was also employed against the Equipment Development Department of the Chinese Defence Ministry’s Central Military Commission over Beijing’s purchase of Russian S-400s and Su-35 combat aircraft in 2018. Washington has also previously threatened to use the sanctions against Russia’s European partners in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, and against Indonesia.The S-400 is a mobile air defence system capable of downing drones, airplanes, helicopters, ballistic and cruise missiles at ranges of up to 400 km. The system is operated by Russia, Belarus, China, Turkey and India. Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Serbia and Qatar have expressed interest in the system.

