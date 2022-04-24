International
Turkey Reportedly Building Production Facility For Air, Missile Defence Systems
According to the agency, the centre is being built on the territory of the Baskent Organised Industrial Zone on the basis of the defence company ASELSAN.The facility will reportedly include advanced infrastructure for efficient production of systems and subsystems, integration, testing and verification during the development and serial production of air and missile defence systems.The facility will be commissioned in the near future, the media added.In December 2021, Turkish media reported that Ankara will continue developing new air defence systems, HISAR and SIPER, as part of the domestic missile defence strategy in 2022 with the aim of substituting Russian S-400 and US Patriot systems. The country has already successfully tested the surface-to-air HISAR A+ and HISAR O+ missile systems, bringing it one step closer to the SIPER air defence system.
11:37 GMT 24.04.2022 (Updated: 11:38 GMT 24.04.2022)
© AP PhotoMilitary vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019
Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2022
© AP Photo
