https://sputniknews.com/20220424/tories-claim-labours-rayner-uses-basic-instinct-like-ruse-to-put-bojo-off-his-stride-at-pmqs-1095006488.html

Tories Claim Labour's Rayner Uses Basic Instinct-Like Ruse to Put BoJo 'Off His Stride' at PMQs

Tories Claim Labour's Rayner Uses Basic Instinct-Like Ruse to Put BoJo 'Off His Stride' at PMQs

The UK Labour party’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, who occasionally stands in for Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons, has been compared by some Tories to Sharon... 24.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-24T07:26+0000

2022-04-24T07:26+0000

2022-04-24T07:26+0000

uk

angela rayner

boris johnson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080862158_0:0:2047:1151_1920x0_80_0_0_b046716add239d71f4392ebc05e90858.jpg

During her duels in the House of Commons with Boris Johnson, Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner likes to put the Tory Prime Minister “off his stride” by employing a mischievous ploy, claim Tory MPs cited by the Daily Mail.Referencing Sharon Stone’s infamous scene in the film “Basic Instinct”, during her heated exchanges with Johnson at the Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) Rayner crosses and uncrosses her legs, suggest the Conservatives.In the 1992 thriller, Stone played Catherine Tramell, a writer involved in a relationship with a police detective portrayed by Michael Douglas. Stone later claimed she had been tricked for the controversial scene in which she uncrossed her legs while not wearing her underwear, told to ditch the panties as “reflecting the light”, and promised her private parts could not be seen on camera.Indeed, when in the absence of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner takes over, the two politicians’ verbal sparring has become a Commons highlight.According to Tory MPs, not only does Rayner resort to the fully-clothed Parliamentary equivalent of the “Basic Instinct” stunt when Boris Johnson is at the dispatch box, but employs it when seated next to Starmer when he faces-off with the PM.Rayner, 41, left school at 16 while pregnant, and did not obtain any qualifications. She later studied part-time at Stockport College, worked for Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council as a care worker for a number of years, and was later elected as convenor of Unison North West, becoming the union's most senior official in the region.Rayner’s exchanges with Boris Johnson in the Commons have been described by many as even “flirtatious”.Back in January, Johnson alluded to claims that Rayner was hoping to succeed Starmer, saying: “We all know what job she wants.”Rayner retaliated with:In response to the report, a spokesman for Angela Rayner dismissed the claim as “categorically untrue.”

https://sputniknews.com/20210518/sharon-stone-says-she-has-no-power-to-stop-release-of-basic-instincts-directors-xxx-cut-1082925406.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, angela rayner, boris johnson