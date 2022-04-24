https://sputniknews.com/20220424/russias-sarmat-icbm-could-be-deployed-with-several-avangard-hypersonic-glide-vehicles-1095016959.html
Russia's Sarmat ICBM Could Be Deployed With Several Avangard Hypersonic Glide Vehicles
17:53 GMT 24.04.2022 (Updated: 17:54 GMT 24.04.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The newest Russian Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) could be deployed with several Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles, Russian Strategic Missile Forces Commander Sergei Karakaev said.
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that it successfully tested a Sarmat missile from a silo launcher. The ministry added that design characteristics were confirmed at all stages of its flight, and the training warheads arrived in a planned area at the Kura training ground on the Kamchatka Peninsula.
"Concerning Sarmat, it is another missile system. It is based on a launcher, and it is much more powerful than Avangard's launcher. It has also been designed for Avangard, taking into account that the number [of Avangards] on this system [Sarmat] could be more," Karakaev told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.
He noted that the development of Avangard brings the age of hypersonic weapons. Karakaev added that no other country in the world except for Russia has this sort of weapon on combat duty today.
Sarmat will enter the Russian armed forces after the completion of testing. The system is intended to exchange RS-20 Voevoda missile systems. The ministry noted that Sarmat is capable of striking targets at long ranges using various flight trajectories and is guaranteed to overcome any existing and prospective anti-missile defence systems. The system, which is the most powerful in the world and has the longest range, should considerably strengthen the combat capabilities of Russia's strategic nuclear forces.