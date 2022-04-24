https://sputniknews.com/20220424/protesters-take-to-paris-streets-after-french-presidential-election-runoff-1095008813.html
Protesters Take to Paris' Streets After French Presidential Election Runoff
Protesters Take to Paris' Streets After French Presidential Election Runoff
On 24 April, France's voters went to the polls to cast their ballot in the second round of the presidential election. 24.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-24T18:41+0000
2022-04-24T18:41+0000
2022-04-24T18:44+0000
paris
protest
election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/18/1095009299_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_70b4517cf742abd9c881ed2fba021d74.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Paris, where protesters have gathered for a rally after the presidential election runoff which took place earlier in the day. Protesters have been active across France in recent weeks, with participants gathering for regular weekly rallies to protest "Neither Macron nor Le Pen" during the presidential elections and to express their dissatisfaction with the government's policies. Polling stations were open throughout the day to let citizens choose between the incumbent president Emmanuel Macron and his major rival Marine Le Pen of the right-wing National Rally party. In the first round of the election on 10 April, Macron got 27.8 percent of the vote, and Le Pen managed 23.1 percent.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/18/1095009299_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_08c982eb4831c5eba27ded551a43ee68.jpg
Protesters rally in Paris following second round of presidential election
Protesters rally in Paris following second round of presidential election
2022-04-24T18:41+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
paris, protest, election, видео
Protesters Take to Paris' Streets After French Presidential Election Runoff
18:41 GMT 24.04.2022 (Updated: 18:44 GMT 24.04.2022)
On 24 April, France's voters went to the polls to cast their ballot in the second round of the presidential election.
Sputnik comes live from Paris, where protesters have gathered for a rally after the presidential election runoff which took place earlier in the day.
Protesters have been active across France in recent weeks, with participants gathering for regular weekly rallies to protest "Neither Macron nor Le Pen" during the presidential elections and to express their dissatisfaction with the government's policies.
Polling stations were open throughout the day to let citizens choose between the incumbent president Emmanuel Macron and his major rival Marine Le Pen of the right-wing National Rally party. In the first round of the election on 10 April, Macron got 27.8 percent of the vote, and Le Pen managed 23.1 percent.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.