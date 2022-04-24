International
Protesters Take to Paris' Streets After French Presidential Election Runoff
Protesters Take to Paris' Streets After French Presidential Election Runoff
On 24 April, France's voters went to the polls to cast their ballot in the second round of the presidential election.
Sputnik comes live from Paris, where protesters have gathered for a rally after the presidential election runoff which took place earlier in the day. Protesters have been active across France in recent weeks, with participants gathering for regular weekly rallies to protest "Neither Macron nor Le Pen" during the presidential elections and to express their dissatisfaction with the government's policies. Polling stations were open throughout the day to let citizens choose between the incumbent president Emmanuel Macron and his major rival Marine Le Pen of the right-wing National Rally party. In the first round of the election on 10 April, Macron got 27.8 percent of the vote, and Le Pen managed 23.1 percent.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Protesters Take to Paris' Streets After French Presidential Election Runoff

18:41 GMT 24.04.2022
© AP Photo / Jean-Francois BadiasProtestors hold a yellow vest reading: we decide our own lives, before a campaign rally of Current French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 .
Protestors hold a yellow vest reading: we decide our own lives, before a campaign rally of Current French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 . - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2022
© AP Photo / Jean-Francois Badias
