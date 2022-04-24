https://sputniknews.com/20220424/prince-andrew-reportedly-lunged-at-former-live-in-aide-who-had-sixth-sense-bad-feeling-about-him-1095010233.html

Prince Andrew Reportedly 'Lunged' At Former Live-In Aide Who Had 'Sixth Sense' Bad Feeling About Him

Prince Andrew Reportedly 'Lunged' At Former Live-In Aide Who Had 'Sixth Sense' Bad Feeling About Him

Prince Andrew earlier struck an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre who had accused him of sexual assault. The woman claimed to have been trafficked... 24.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-24T12:38+0000

2022-04-24T12:38+0000

2022-04-24T12:38+0000

prince andrew

virginia roberts giuffre

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/16/1092455586_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5fa389c770265d7c9351609be6b31e2c.jpg

A former royal live-in aide claims that Prince Andrew once responded to a saucy slogan on the T-shirt she was wearing by making a lunge for her, prompting her to make a quick getaway. Nicola Palmer, who was 21 when she was a PA living at the Duke of York’s former residence, Sunninghill Park in Berkshire, was cited by The Sun as saying: “He looked at my chest. I remember him staring, grinning. I turned and ran upstairs.”Palmer who quit her job as the Duchess of York’s live-in PA after only four months, said the incident took place when she was off duty, but helping the nanny of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – the daughters of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. Both Prince Andrew and his ex-wife - whom he divorced in 1996 but was continuing to live with - were out of the house but at some point the Queen’s second son came home early. Palmer then described hearing a noise and seeing the Duke in the corridor. He then reportedly peered at her chest and asked “to explain”. According to her account, that appeared to trigger the Duke of York to “lunge towards” her. “I turned to my left and ran upstairs to the attic. I screamed for a split second. I was alarmed. But when I reached the top I turned around, and he was gone.” According to Palmer, she confided in another member of staff but was too ashamed to make a formal complaint, fearing she may have unintentionally “provoked” Prince Andrew. When pressed on whether she at any point believed he had been acting seriously, the woman claimed she could not give a definitive answer.‘Had a Bad Feeling’Looking back, Palmer said that once she took up her position in the household, it had been obvious that Prince Andrew was “unpopular” with staff. Just weeks after her arrival, she claimed she was made to feel “uncomfortable” when she had to straddle a quadbike in a skirt. According to her, she had been using the vehicle to exercise the family dogs after work, but it broke down. When Prince Andrew came upon her in a lane, he purportedly “fixed the bike”, and told her to get on. Then he added: “With all due respect, should you be wearing a skirt while on a quad bike?” Palmer was cited as saying that she had quipped: “With all due respect, should you be standing there while I get on the quadbike in a skirt?” To which he replied briefly, “Yes.” Nicola Palmer, from Loughton, Essex, also revealed to the newspaper that although she felt privileged to be working with the royals, she “had a very bad feeling about him, like a sixth sense. But I just got on with things.” She claimed to have been privy to some odd behaviour from the ninth in line to the British throne. Another time the prince is described as entering the larder, where the freezers were kept, opening them up and “whacking the ice with a chisel”. She resigned three months later, having decided that the position “wasn’t for me”. "I’m now very glad I followed my instinct and got out,” concluded Nicola Palmer, who added that she had put her alleged experience in that particular household behind her until Prince Andrew made the headlines. Last month it was announced that the beleaguered royal had reached an undisclosed multi-million-pound out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that he assaulted her three times when she was 17. The prince has repeatedly denied the claims.

https://sputniknews.com/20220413/book-prince-andrew-spent-two-days-in-vip-california-home-binge-watching-porn-after-ferguson-split-1094732007.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220227/reputation-in-tatters-public-life-over-prince-andrew-broken-after-giuffre-settlement-pal-says-1093411186.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

prince andrew, virginia roberts giuffre