Knife-Wielding Man Stabs Two People in French Church in Nice, Reportedly Yells 'We Must Kill Macron'
09:03 GMT 24.04.2022 (Updated: 10:15 GMT 24.04.2022)
A man in his thirties was arrested on Sunday morning in Nice following a knife attack in the Saint-Pierre-d'Arène Catholic church, according to Le Parisien.
A knife-wielding man stabbed two people, including a Catholic priest, on Sunday in the Saint-Pierre-d'Arène church in Nice, France.
According to local media reports, a man entered the church at around 10 a.m. local time, approached the 57-year-old priest and stabbed him 20 times. About 10 people were in the church at the time of the attack. According to Le Point, the man entered the church, screaming: "We must kill Macron."
According to BFM TV, the lives of the victims are not in danger. The suspect, reportedly a 31-year-old Frenchman born in Fréjus and living in Nice, has been detained by the police. The assailant is said to have no criminal record, but he reportedly suffers from bipolar disorder.
Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi has arrived to the crime scene. Law enforcement officers do not yet consider this attack a terrorist act.
The attack occurred as France goes to the polls for the second round of its presidential election, with incumbent President Emmanuel Macron fending off a challenge from right-wing National Rally leader Marine Le Pen for the second time.