Knife-Wielding Man Stabs Two People in French Church in Nice, Reportedly Yells 'We Must Kill Macron'
Knife-Wielding Man Stabs Two People in French Church in Nice, Reportedly Yells 'We Must Kill Macron'
A man in his thirties was arrested on Sunday morning in Nice following a knife attack in the Saint-Pierre-d'Arène Catholic church, according to Le Parisien.
Knife-Wielding Man Stabs Two People in French Church in Nice, Reportedly Yells 'We Must Kill Macron'

