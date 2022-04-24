https://sputniknews.com/20220424/our-country-is-going-to-hell-trump-says-1095001497.html

‘Our Country Is Going to Hell,’ Trump Says

‘Our Country Is Going to Hell,’ Trump Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump says the Democrats and the administration of US President Joe Biden are destroying the United States. 24.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-24T01:51+0000

2022-04-24T01:51+0000

2022-04-24T01:51+0000

us

donald trump

joe biden

biden administration

rally

ohio

gas prices

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/18/1095001472_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_48c475ab072f75294427510b4cd4f773.jpg

"The fact is, the election was rigged and stolen and now our country is being destroyed. Our country is being destroyed, our country is going to hell. We’ve never had anything like this," Trump told his supporters at a Saturday rally in Delaware, Ohio.Trump mocked Biden, recalling some of the recent awkward incidents involving the US president.Trump said the current administration is to blame for the high gas prices and the record inflation in the United States.According to him, the current administration puts the country in last place. As the basis for his assertion, he cited gas prices, which during his administration reportedly were $1.90 a gallon and are now "up to $5-6,-$7-8."There was no inflation under the last administration, and now it is breaking records, Trump continued. He added that he cut taxes "more than under any president in US history." The former president claimed that under him, the United States has modernized its nuclear forces, although he does not like to talk about it.On Tuesday, The Hill reported citing two sources that Biden had told former US president Barack Obama that he was going to seek reelection in 2024. Biden reportedly believes that he is the only one who can defeat Donald Trump.Trump has not officially announced his intention to run for president again, although he has hinted on the possibility during numerous Save America rallies he has held across the US.

https://sputniknews.com/20220423/imaginary-friend-biden-appears-to-look-for-handshake-again-only-to-face-emptiness-1094981197.html

ohio

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, donald trump, joe biden, biden administration, rally, ohio, gas prices