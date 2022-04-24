https://sputniknews.com/20220424/orange-disk-like-craft-spotted-in-sky-over-thailand-is-proof-that-ufos-are-active-in-asia-1095013884.html

'Orange Disk-Like Craft' Spotted in Sky Over Thailand is 'Proof That UFOs Are Active in Asia'

A strange, colourful shape has been spotted recently in the sky above Bangkok, leading a number of social media users to wonder aloud whether it could have been a UFO.According to blogger and UFO hunter extraordinaire Scott C. Waring, the "orange disk-like craft" was filmed on 24 April by a man identified as Bradley BankDad.The flying object appeared to be fairly large, with Bradley’s girlfriend saying it was "about the size of a commercial jet".The eyewitnesses, whose account Waring presented in his blog, also said the object was flying “higher than the clouds”, and that its speed and size equalled those of a “commercial plane”."The UFO is a classic disk shape and is even tilted to one angle, just as Area 51 scientist Bob Lazar said they travel...tilted in order to move", Waring himself added. "Undeniable proof that UFOs are active in Asia!"One netizen who commented on the video in question, which Waring uploaded on YouTube, said that their "mum saw the same thing from Australia".And another remarked that the object in the video "kinda looks like a helium balloon", to which Waring replied that it is "too fast for a that".

