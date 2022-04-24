https://sputniknews.com/20220424/neo-nazi-fighters-set-up-blocking-detachment-to-prevent-ukrainian-troops-from-retreating-pow-says-1095012025.html

Neo-Nazi Fighters Set Up Blocking Detachment to Prevent Ukrainian Troops From Retreating, POW Says

Ukrainian forces have used blocking detachments commanded by neo-Nazis in an effort to keep up fighting discipline and stop desertion, Mikhail Yankovsky, a senior sergeant from a reconnaissance company who surrendered to Russian and Lugansk People’s Militia forces, has said.“They stopped paying us in February, the supply situation was bad, things were especially tight with food. First they stopped delivering hot meals, then rations rarely came at all. They stopped evacuating the wounded”, the officer, attached to the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said in an interview.Situated in the Donbass, a trickle of troops from the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade began deserting the Ukrainian Army and going over to the Lugansk People’s Republic forces’ side in late February. Media reports on desertions stopped in March. The 57th Brigade has since come up in LPR and Russian MoD reports on the situation on the front. On 13 April, the Russian military reported that two repair facilities and two missile and artillery depots were destroyed in precision strikes.* A neo-Nazi political party and paramilitary force whose activities are banned in Russia.

