Maduro Says Colombia Planning Sabotage Attacks Against Venezuela

03:20 GMT 24.04.2022
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixVenezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gives a speech commemorating the 20th anniversary of Hugo Chavez's return to power after a failed coup in 2002, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gives a speech commemorating the 20th anniversary of Hugo Chavez's return to power after a failed coup in 2002, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2022
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
