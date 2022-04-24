https://sputniknews.com/20220424/macron-on-course-to-secure-second-presidential-term-leading-against-le-pen-with-57-of-vote---tv-1095017216.html

Le Pen Concedes Defeat in Presidential Election as Macron Projected to Win 57% of Vote

Incumbent Frence President Emmanuel Macron has achieved victory in Sunday's presidential elections, with rival Marine Le Pen conceding defeat.Speaking to supporters from her campaign headquarters on Sunday evening, Le Pen vowed to "carry on" her political career, and promised to "never abandon" the French people. The National Rally politician called her showing a "resounding victory," with her results narrowing the gap between herself and Macron by nearly 10 points compared to the 2017 election."I will lead this battle alongside [acting National Rally president] Jordan Bardella, along with all those who had the courage to oppose Emmanuel Macron in the second round," she said. "I will continue my commitment to France and the French," she added.Le Pen said she felt "no resentment" from her defeat, saying she could not help but feel "a form of hope."Macron is the first French president in two decades to win a second five year term in office since Jacque Chirac did so in 2002.The French went to the polls for a second round of voting in presidential elections on Sunday. The first round, held on 10 April, saw Macron secure 27.85 percent of the vote against 23.15 percent for Le Pen, with La France Insoumise candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon coming in third with 21.95 percent. Melenchon threw his support behind Macron after his defeat, with several other left, liberal and green candidates also expressing support for the incumbent president.Macron's victory comes despite political pressures from both the left and right throughout much of his first term in office, from the Yellow Vests grass roots economic justice protests which began in 2018 and have taken place weekly ever since, to his government's hardline coronavirus response, which has sparked annoyance from bodily autonomy and freedom of choice advocates across the country, to a large-scale corruption scandal facing his government.About 28 percent of the electorate abstained from Sunday's runoff, with polling by Ipsos-Sopra Steria showing that 46 percent of the French had a "negative feeling" about Macron's prospective reelection to a second term.

