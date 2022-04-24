International
Longest-Serving GOP US Senator Passes Away at 88
"The Hatch Foundation sadly announces the passing of Senator Orrin G. Hatch—the Chairman Emeritus of the Hatch Foundation, former President Pro Tempore of the United States Senate, and longest-serving Senator in Utah history (1977-2019). Senator Hatch passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday [23:30 GMT], April 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by family," the foundation said in a statement on its website.The cause of his death was not immediately revealed.Senator Hatch had sponsored or co-sponsored a record number of legislation that became law (over 750 pieces) by the end of his tenure. While he was in office, he served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Senate Finance Committee, and the Senate Labor and Human Resources Committee.Senator Hatch is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their six children, the foundation specified.
us, us senator, death, orrin g. hatch, republican party

03:49 GMT 24.04.2022
© AP Photo / Rick BowmerSen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, speaks during the Utah Republican Party 2016 nominating convention Saturday, April 23, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history as he represented Utah for more than four decades, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at age 88.
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, speaks during the Utah Republican Party 2016 nominating convention Saturday, April 23, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history as he represented Utah for more than four decades, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at age 88. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2022
© AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The longest-serving Republican US senator in the chamber’s history, Utah's Orrin G. Hatch, has died at the age of 88, the Hatch Foundation said.
"The Hatch Foundation sadly announces the passing of Senator Orrin G. Hatch—the Chairman Emeritus of the Hatch Foundation, former President Pro Tempore of the United States Senate, and longest-serving Senator in Utah history (1977-2019). Senator Hatch passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday [23:30 GMT], April 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by family," the foundation said in a statement on its website.
The cause of his death was not immediately revealed.
Senator Hatch had sponsored or co-sponsored a record number of legislation that became law (over 750 pieces) by the end of his tenure. While he was in office, he served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Senate Finance Committee, and the Senate Labor and Human Resources Committee.
Senator Hatch is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their six children, the foundation specified.
