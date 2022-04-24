https://sputniknews.com/20220424/longest-serving-gop-us-senator-passes-away-at-88-1095003261.html

Longest-Serving GOP US Senator Passes Away at 88

Longest-Serving GOP US Senator Passes Away at 88

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The longest-serving Republican US senator in the chamber’s history, Utah's Orrin G. Hatch, has died at the age of 88, the Hatch Foundation... 24.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-24T03:49+0000

2022-04-24T03:49+0000

2022-04-24T03:49+0000

us

us senator

death

orrin g. hatch

republican party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/18/1095003236_0:0:2821:1588_1920x0_80_0_0_c27e601669e59aa2d5c1e0d501fb1f2b.jpg

"The Hatch Foundation sadly announces the passing of Senator Orrin G. Hatch—the Chairman Emeritus of the Hatch Foundation, former President Pro Tempore of the United States Senate, and longest-serving Senator in Utah history (1977-2019). Senator Hatch passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday [23:30 GMT], April 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by family," the foundation said in a statement on its website.The cause of his death was not immediately revealed.Senator Hatch had sponsored or co-sponsored a record number of legislation that became law (over 750 pieces) by the end of his tenure. While he was in office, he served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Senate Finance Committee, and the Senate Labor and Human Resources Committee.Senator Hatch is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their six children, the foundation specified.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, us senator, death, orrin g. hatch, republican party