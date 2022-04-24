LIVE UPDATES: 2022 French Presidential Runoff

On 10 April, France held the first round of its presidential election. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron received 27.84% of the vote and the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, received 23.15%, making it to the runoffs.

On Sunday, France is holding the second round of its presidential election, with incumbent President Emmanuel Macron facing a challenge from Marine Le Pen for the second time.

The French president is elected directly by the country's citizens aged 18 and over, living in France and abroad. To become a candidate, one must be nominated by at least 500 elected officials.

The election is held in two rounds, with the first one having taken place on 10 April and the second one, between the two candidates with the most votes, on Sunday, 24 April. In the first round Macron received 27.84% of the vote against Le Pen's 23.15%.