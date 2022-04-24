International
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Reportedly Seize Tanker Smuggling Fuel in Persian Gulf
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Reportedly Seize Tanker Smuggling Fuel in Persian Gulf
islamic revolution guards corps (irgc)
oil tanker
fuel
islamic revolution guards corps (irgc), oil tanker, fuel

17:20 GMT 24.04.2022 (Updated: 17:21 GMT 24.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Islamic Revolutionary Guard CorpsThis frame grab from a video released by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, shows the Guard speed boats, center, in front of a U.S warship, left, amid the seizure of a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker, right, in the Gulf of Oman. Iran seized the tanker in the Gulf of Oman last month and still holds the vessel, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday, revealing the latest provocation in Mideast waters as tensions escalate between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear program. (Revolutionary Guard via AP)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC) on Sunday seized a foreign-flagged tanker smuggling 200,000 liters of fuel in the Persian Gulf, media reported.
According to Mehr news agency, eight crew members were arrested and handed over to the judicial authorities in Iran’s southern Bushehr port.
The nationality of crew members and the origin of the tanker were not made public.
The media also said that the corps also inspected five other smaller vessels, which were to refuel the tanker, and detained them for further investigation.
It was the third IRGC's seizure of vessels smuggling fuel in the Persian Gulf in April. The corps arrested a foreign vessel carrying 220,000 liters of fuel on April 9 and another one loaded with 250,000 liters on April 14.
