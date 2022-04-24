https://sputniknews.com/20220424/indian-navy-leadership-to-discuss-changing-geostrategic-situation-amid-events-in-ukraine-1095015324.html

Indian Navy Leadership to Discuss Changing Geostrategic Situation Amid Events in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Indian Defence Ministry on Sunday announced a Naval Commanders' Conference to discuss the changing geostrategic situation amid Russia's... 24.04.2022, Sputnik International

The first edition of the Naval Commanders' Conference will be held on 25-28 April, the ministry said, adding that it will serve "as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level as well as interact with Senior Government functionaries through an institutionalized forum."The ministry added that Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, chiefs of the country's army and air force will interact with Navy commanders to discuss a convergence into a common operational environment and pathways toward a synergy among different domains' forces.India held a similar event for the army commanders in New Delhi earlier this week, where the military reviewed the operational situation along the borders, assessed threats, and undertook the analysis of capability voids.

