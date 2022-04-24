https://sputniknews.com/20220424/brussels-some-eu-countries-would-face-major-energy-crisis-if-imports-from-russia-banned-1095015512.html

Brussels: Some EU Countries Would Face Major Energy Crisis if Imports From Russia Banned

Brussels: Some EU Countries Would Face Major Energy Crisis if Imports From Russia Banned

ZURICH, Switzerland (Sputnik) - Several European countries would face a major energy crisis should imports of Russian energy sources be completely banned... 24.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-24T16:27+0000

2022-04-24T16:27+0000

2022-04-24T16:28+0000

eu

russia

gas

imports

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091573767_0:182:3072:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_1f9065f4f6f714011035e260d361fe04.jpg

"We are working on the sixth package of sanctions [against Russia] at the moment. However, we must check the willingness of the member countries to uphold these measures before imposing any sanctions. The starting point is not an easy one, especially with regard to gas. A full gas embargo could result in a major energy crisis in a number of countries," Jourova told Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung.Jourova added that Europe must end its dependence on Russian energy sources and engage in halting oil and gas imports "as soon as possible.""It is deplorable that we have become so dependent on Russia in the past," the vice-president said, adding that "more could have been done" on the matter of pressuring Russia.The European Commission said earlier that Moscow was the EU's main supplier of energy sources in 2021 with some 45% of European imported gas coming from Russia. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in early April that the commission will present a plan to phase out the EU's dependency on Russian gas, oil, and coal in the middle of May.

https://sputniknews.com/20220422/macron-warns-europe-may-face-consequences-of-russian-gas-embargo-next-winter-1094966146.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

eu, russia, gas, imports