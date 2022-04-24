https://sputniknews.com/20220424/australian-defence-minister-labelled-a-lunatic-after-warning-about-a-chemical-attack-from-china-1095005014.html

Australian Defence Minister Labelled a 'Lunatic' After Warning About a 'Chemical Attack' From China

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton has been accused of whipping hysteria over China after he claimed in an interview that Beijing could launch a “chemical warfare attack” on an Australian “ally” in the next four years.Another observer described Dutton’s comments as a “classic case of lunatics running the asylum”.In the interview given to News Corp Australia, Dutton also doubled down on his previous statements about China’s growing “military strength and strategic position”.The Australian minister said that he was in favour of having a “normalised relationship” with every country, including China.“But China has changed. And it’s going to take money to respond to that both in terms of additional personnel as well as investment in technologies and equipment,” reckoned Dutton.He then said that Australian forces must maintain their military and naval capabilities “be prepared for what a year ago would have been inconceivable”.The defence minister also alluded to the conflict in Ukraine during his interview, albeit he didn't directly name any country.“Right now, changes of the world, of our times, of our history, are unfolding in ways like never before,” he said, adding that these changes "are posing challenges that must be taken seriously by humanity".Dutton also hit out at senior opposition politician and the shadow foreign minister Penny Wong, saying that Beijing would play her “like a fool”.Dutton claimed that Wong’s strategy to deal with China by working out the differences between the two capitals through a bilateral visit was “dangerous”.Leader of Opposition and Prime Ministerial contender Anthony Albanese has described the pact as a “policy failure” on part of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government.In spite of being criticised for his hyperbole commentary against Beijing, Dutton stuck to his remarks in an interview given to Australian broadcaster Sky News on Sunday morning.“I am trying to give people a realistic understanding of what it is I am seeing without divulging the sensitive nature of intelligence,” Dutton said.“We live in a very precarious time and we should be open and honest to the Australian people about that,” he also remarked.Dutton’s scathing criticism of Labor’s China policy comes against the backdrop of his own Liberal government being criticised for unable to anticipate a security pact between China and Solomon Islands, which lies just around 2,000 kilomnteres from Australia’s north-eastern coast.“That’s the reality of modern China,” he asserted.

