At Least 2 Dead in Paris as Police Open Fire at Car for Refusing to Comply - Reports

23:05 GMT 24.04.2022 (Updated: 23:38 GMT 24.04.2022)
© Photo : Twitter / @RemyBuisineA screenshot from the video shot during mass protests following French presidential elections on April 24, 2022.
A screenshot from the video shot during mass protests following French presidential elections on April 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @RemyBuisine
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
On Sunday, a presidential election was held in France, in which, according to preliminary results, the incumbent president of the country, Emmanuel Macron, won. Second place was taken by his rival from the nationalist National Rally party, Marine Le Pen.
Police in Paris opened fire on a car for refusing to comply with a request to stop for a check. As a result, two people were killed, the country's media reported on Monday.
According to the reports, the incident occurred in the Pont Neuf area in the French capital.
There were reportedly three people in the car, and the police opened fire for their refusal to comply with the law enforcement officers' demand for a check. As a result of the shooting, two people were killed, the third was wounded in the hand and was hospitalized.
The area has now been cordoned off and police were present on the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.
A video circulating on social media shows a large presence of police officers armed with lethal weapons in Paris.
In the evening, as mass protests erupted in the French capital after the preliminary presidential election results were announced, clashes between radicals and law enforcement officers began in Paris, with police using tear gas against demonstrators, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
A protester leaves the Champs-Elysees avenue though tear gas during a protest, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022 in Paris. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2022
Police Use Tear Gas Against Radicals Protesting in Paris After Election
Yesterday, 22:57 GMT
After the first results were announced, young people began congregating in the French capital's Place de la Republique. Both anti-Macron and anti-Le Pen slogans were reportedly heard. Around 100 protesters remained in the square after midnight, abusing police officers and screaming "We are anti-fascists!"
