Yellow Vests Gather For Anti-Government Protest Ahead of French Presidential Election Runoff
Yellow Vests Gather For Anti-Government Protest Ahead of French Presidential Election Runoff
23.04.2022
Watch a live broadcast from Paris, France, where the Yellow Vests activists are holding another anti-government protest on Saturday, 23 April. Demonstrators have taken to the streets to voice their dissatisfaction with the French government's policies. This comes a day before French citizens are due to go to the polls to cast their vote in the presidential election run-off. In the first round of the election which took place on 10 April, Macron gained 27.8 percent of the votes, and his major rival, Marine Le Pen of the National Rally party, got 23.1 percent.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Yellow Vests Gather For Anti-Government Protest Ahead of French Presidential Election Runoff
12:42 GMT 23.04.2022 (Updated: 12:43 GMT 23.04.2022)
On 24 April, incumbent French president Emmanuel Macron faces his rival from the National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, in the second round of the presidential election.
Watch a live broadcast from Paris, France, where the Yellow Vests activists are holding another anti-government protest on Saturday, 23 April.
Demonstrators have taken to the streets to voice their dissatisfaction with the French government's policies.
This comes a day before French citizens are due to go to the polls to cast their vote in the presidential election run-off. In the first round of the election which took place on 10 April, Macron gained 27.8 percent of the votes, and his major rival, Marine Le Pen of the National Rally party, got 23.1 percent.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.