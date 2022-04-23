https://sputniknews.com/20220423/where-are-bidens-weapons-really-going-1094973484.html

Where Are Biden’s Weapons Really Going?

Where Are Biden’s Weapons Really Going?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about where Biden's $800 million of weapons are really going, why Black voters are still backing Biden despite hurting the most from record high inflation, and how Mexico is reacting to scattered U.S. border policy.

Where Are Biden’s Weapons Really Going? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about where Biden’s $800 million of weapons are really going, why Black voters are still backing Biden despite hurting the most from record high inflation, and how Mexico is reacting to scattered U.S. border policy.

Guests:Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Journalist | Where Are Biden’s Weapons Really Going?Garland Nixon - Political Analyst | Black Voters Still Back Joe Biden Despite Inflation CatastropheJose Luis Granados Ceja - Journalist | Mexico’s AMLO Tries to Make Sense of Scattered U.S. Border PolicyIn the first hour, Elijah Magnier joined the show to talk about where Biden’s $800 million in weapons are really going, Ukrainian commanders in Mariupol looking to flee the country to avoid prosecution, and French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen neglecting to take easy jabs at rival incumbent Emmanuel Macron.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Garland Nixon for a discussion on the demise of CNN+ after only a month, why Black voters are still backing Biden despite hurting the most from record high inflation, and independent journalist Gonzalo Lira’s claim that he was arrested by Ukraine’s intelligence agency.In the third hour, Jose Luis Granados Ceja joined the conversation to talk about how Mexico is reacting to scattered U.S. border policy, former president of Honduras and ex-U.S. ally Juan Orlando Hernández getting extradited on drug trafficking charges, and the shift in strategy Mexico is taking on the war on drugs.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

