Weekly News Wrap Up; CNN+ Dies in 21 Days; French Election Debate; Assange Extradition

Weekly News Wrap Up; CNN+ Dies in 21 Days; French Election Debate; Assange Extradition CNN's streaming service was soundly rejected by news consumers, and metaphorically shut its doors after a disappointing three weeks and $300 million wasted.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to review the important stories for the week. CNN's streaming service was soundly rejected by news consumers and metaphorically shut its doors after a disappointing three weeks and $300 million wasted. Also, Venezuela celebrates its 20th anniversary of defeating a US coup attempt, and Russia continues its special military operation in Ukraine.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. We discuss Africa's case against NATO imperialism. Also, Germany is expelling Afghan victims of the NATO attack on its country in favor of Ukrainian refugees, President Biden's poll numbers are trending downward, and IMF loans victimize the Global South.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. As the Biden team claims that Russia is committing war crimes, they continue to prosecute Julian Assange for exposing US war crimes in the Middle East. Also, former intelligence officials argue that Big Tech must be protected as a tool for US world hegemony, and the French election could create a major political crisis in the EU.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch, and Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," join us to discuss this week's important stories. A Polish Jewish journalist has resigned after refusing to describe the Azov battalion as far-right extremists rather than neo-Nazis. Also, new evidence has been unearthed that the CIA found that Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman presented "user-created" data to US intelligence agencies, and CNN+ barely survived for three weeks.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and Dan Kovalik, author and human rights lawyer, join us to discuss international politics. A UK court has ruled that Australian publisher Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States. Also, we discuss the neo-con Russia haters who populate the Biden administration, Big Tech's cancel culture, and China's security deal with the Solomon Islands.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

