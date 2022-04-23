https://sputniknews.com/20220423/watch-russian-artillery-destroy-ukrainian-ammo-dump-in-precision-strikes-1094993722.html

Watch Russian Artillery Destroy Ukrainian Ammo Dump in Precision Strikes

Russian air and artillery strikes have destroyed tens of thousands of tonnes of weapons and ammunition in Ukraine over the past two months, including supplies... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Ministry of Defence has published footage of the destruction of Ukrainian ammunition and weapons depots using high precision artillery strikes. The footage, shot from an orbiting drone, which assisted calibrating strike coordinates, shows fireballs and plumes of smoke rising into the sky as a pair of artillery rounds hit the dumps, which appear to be situated in a rural area.In a briefing Saturday, MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported that Russian artillery and air strikes had hit 124 firing positions of Ukrainian artillery, as well as three warehouses of rocket and artillery weapons near the settlements of Aleksandrovka in the Nikolayev region and Komar and Bogatyr in Donetsk, overnight.On Friday, the MoD reported that Russian engineering units had successfully seized a large Ukrainian Army arsenal in the Kharkov region containing thousands of tonnes of ammunition, including multiple launch rocket artillery rounds, and cluster munitions, as well as ammo for small arms, cannon artillery, and air defence systems. Western-made mortar rounds and shells were also discovered at the siteEarlier in the week, Russian troops discovered a smaller cache of weaponry, including assault rifles, grenade launchers, and other arms hidden in a civilian house in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine. The cache was said to have had enough weapons to arm a platoon.

