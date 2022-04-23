Watch Russian Artillery Destroy Ukrainian Ammo Dump in Precision Strikes

International
Yellow Vests Gather For Anti-Government Protest Ahead of French Presidential Election Runoff
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
The Russian Ministry of Defence has published footage of the destruction of Ukrainian ammunition and weapons depots using high precision artillery strikes. The footage, shot from an orbiting drone, which assisted calibrating strike coordinates, shows fireballs and plumes of smoke rising into the sky as a pair of artillery rounds hit the dumps, which appear to be situated in a rural area.In a briefing Saturday, MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported that Russian artillery and air strikes had hit 124 firing positions of Ukrainian artillery, as well as three warehouses of rocket and artillery weapons near the settlements of Aleksandrovka in the Nikolayev region and Komar and Bogatyr in Donetsk, overnight.On Friday, the MoD reported that Russian engineering units had successfully seized a large Ukrainian Army arsenal in the Kharkov region containing thousands of tonnes of ammunition, including multiple launch rocket artillery rounds, and cluster munitions, as well as ammo for small arms, cannon artillery, and air defence systems. Western-made mortar rounds and shells were also discovered at the siteEarlier in the week, Russian troops discovered a smaller cache of weaponry, including assault rifles, grenade launchers, and other arms hidden in a civilian house in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine. The cache was said to have had enough weapons to arm a platoon.
23.04.2022
Russian air and artillery strikes have destroyed tens of thousands of tonnes of weapons and ammunition in Ukraine over the past two months, including supplies freshly delivered to the country by its US and NATO patrons. On Friday, Russian forces took control of a large arsenal of ammo in Kharkov region intact.
The Russian Ministry of Defence has published footage of the destruction of Ukrainian ammunition and weapons depots using high precision artillery strikes. The footage, shot from an orbiting drone, which assisted calibrating strike coordinates, shows fireballs and plumes of smoke rising into the sky as a pair of artillery rounds hit the dumps, which appear to be situated in a rural area.
In a briefing Saturday, MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported that Russian artillery and air strikes had hit 124 firing positions of Ukrainian artillery, as well as three warehouses of rocket and artillery weapons near the settlements of Aleksandrovka in the Nikolayev region and Komar and Bogatyr in Donetsk, overnight.
On Friday, the MoD reported that Russian engineering units had successfully seized a large Ukrainian Army arsenal in the Kharkov region containing thousands of tonnes of ammunition, including multiple launch rocket artillery rounds, and cluster munitions, as well as ammo for small arms, cannon artillery, and air defence systems. Western-made mortar rounds and shells were also discovered at the site
Earlier in the week, Russian troops discovered a smaller cache of weaponry, including assault rifles, grenade launchers, and other arms hidden in a civilian house in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine. The cache was said to have had enough weapons to arm a platoon.
Situation in Ukraine
Russian Servicemen Discover Cache With Weapons Near Kherson
21 April, 01:02 GMT
