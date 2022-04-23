https://sputniknews.com/20220423/us-taxpayers-should-feel-outrage-at-wasting-billions-to-support-ukraine-in-conflict-analysts-say-1094983188.html

US Taxpayers Should Feel Outrage at Wasting Billions to Support Ukraine in Conflict, Analysts Say

US Taxpayers Should Feel Outrage at Wasting Billions to Support Ukraine in Conflict, Analysts Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US taxpayers should feel outrage at the billions of dollars their government is wasting to support Kiev in a conflict that could... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-23T00:37+0000

2022-04-23T00:37+0000

2022-04-23T00:37+0000

us

ukraine

opinion

aid

foreign aid

us arms for ukraine

ukraine crisis

democracy

corruption

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/17/1094983162_0:208:3072:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_223a768e17967958fae7d2f7dde26a6f.jpg

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said all American taxpayers and members of the military can feel proud of the Biden administration's efforts to supply Ukraine with weapons to fight against Russia. The comments coming after the US announced another $800 million in additional security assistance for Kiev as well as $500 million in direct economic aid.Biden has repeatedly boasted about the amount of security assistance his administration has committed to Ukraine, which now totals $4 billion since he took office.In the short run, Biden might reap brief political rewards from his irresponsible policy because the US public favoring backing people they imagined were "good guys" in wars as long as they did not have to pay any serious price themselves, Giraldi pointed out.Giraldi underscored that Ukraine democracy had been toppled by US and Allied efforts in the 2014 Maidan coup and since then Washington had systematically supported militant neo-Nazi forces.However, that should be no problem for the US government who will try to convince the world otherwise, Giraldi said.He then added, sarcastically, that "we all know that inside every member of the Azov Brigade there is a true democrat striving to emerge and embrace the United States."US, Biden Missed ChancesAmerican University in Moscow President Professor Edward Lozansky said had the Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president, honestly proceeded with its announced reset of relations with Moscow, friendship and a harmony of common interests could easily have been maintained between the nuclear superpowers.Another chance for peace in Ukraine was lost when Biden failed to pronounce the word "neutrality" on any day prior to February 24 of this year, Lozansky stressed.Those talks could have produced a Washington-Moscow agreement similar to the Reagan - Gorbachev scenario which ended the first Cold War, Lozansky explained.Ukraine could only have benefited tremendously from enjoying secure, neutral status between Russia and the West, Lozansky observed.But instead of building on this clear, assured road to ensure lasting peace and prosperity for both Russia and Ukraine as well as for the United States, the US president had opted for a policy of reckless confrontation with potentially terrible consequences, Lozansky concluded."Biden has chosen another road, and looks like he is proud again," he said.

https://sputniknews.com/20220418/white-house-disagrees-with-senator-coons-proposal-to-send-us-troops-to-ukraine-1094873128.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, ukraine, opinion, aid, foreign aid, us arms for ukraine, ukraine crisis, democracy, corruption