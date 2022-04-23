International
US Taxpayers Should Feel Outrage at Wasting Billions to Support Ukraine in Conflict, Analysts Say
US Taxpayers Should Feel Outrage at Wasting Billions to Support Ukraine in Conflict, Analysts Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US taxpayers should feel outrage at the billions of dollars their government is wasting to support Kiev in a conflict that could... 23.04.2022
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said all American taxpayers and members of the military can feel proud of the Biden administration's efforts to supply Ukraine with weapons to fight against Russia. The comments coming after the US announced another $800 million in additional security assistance for Kiev as well as $500 million in direct economic aid.Biden has repeatedly boasted about the amount of security assistance his administration has committed to Ukraine, which now totals $4 billion since he took office.In the short run, Biden might reap brief political rewards from his irresponsible policy because the US public favoring backing people they imagined were "good guys" in wars as long as they did not have to pay any serious price themselves, Giraldi pointed out.Giraldi underscored that Ukraine democracy had been toppled by US and Allied efforts in the 2014 Maidan coup and since then Washington had systematically supported militant neo-Nazi forces.However, that should be no problem for the US government who will try to convince the world otherwise, Giraldi said.He then added, sarcastically, that "we all know that inside every member of the Azov Brigade there is a true democrat striving to emerge and embrace the United States."US, Biden Missed ChancesAmerican University in Moscow President Professor Edward Lozansky said had the Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president, honestly proceeded with its announced reset of relations with Moscow, friendship and a harmony of common interests could easily have been maintained between the nuclear superpowers.Another chance for peace in Ukraine was lost when Biden failed to pronounce the word "neutrality" on any day prior to February 24 of this year, Lozansky stressed.Those talks could have produced a Washington-Moscow agreement similar to the Reagan - Gorbachev scenario which ended the first Cold War, Lozansky explained.Ukraine could only have benefited tremendously from enjoying secure, neutral status between Russia and the West, Lozansky observed.But instead of building on this clear, assured road to ensure lasting peace and prosperity for both Russia and Ukraine as well as for the United States, the US president had opted for a policy of reckless confrontation with potentially terrible consequences, Lozansky concluded."Biden has chosen another road, and looks like he is proud again," he said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US taxpayers should feel outrage at the billions of dollars their government is wasting to support Kiev in a conflict that could escalate into a nuclear war over a country in which America has no vital interests, analysts told Sputnik.
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said all American taxpayers and members of the military can feel proud of the Biden administration's efforts to supply Ukraine with weapons to fight against Russia. The comments coming after the US announced another $800 million in additional security assistance for Kiev as well as $500 million in direct economic aid.
Biden has repeatedly boasted about the amount of security assistance his administration has committed to Ukraine, which now totals $4 billion since he took office.
"American taxpayers should be outraged by the Biden administration's throwing billions of dollars to Ukraine in a quarrel in which we have no actual interests at stake and in a situation which can easily develop into a nuclear war if there are any miscalculations of Russian intentions," former CIA analyst and station chief Philip Giraldi told Sputnik when asked about Biden's remarks.
In the short run, Biden might reap brief political rewards from his irresponsible policy because the US public favoring backing people they imagined were "good guys" in wars as long as they did not have to pay any serious price themselves, Giraldi pointed out.

"Of course the American public always likes a nice war particularly when foreigners are doing the dying and they have been effectively brainwashed by the media and politicians into believing that our totally corrupt leaders are willing to fight the good fight in support of exalted principles like 'freedom' and 'democracy,'" he said.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., speaks to reporters after a break during the nomination hearing of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, during the third day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2022
White House Disagrees With Senator Coon's Proposal to Send US Troops to Ukraine
18 April, 21:48 GMT
Giraldi underscored that Ukraine democracy had been toppled by US and Allied efforts in the 2014 Maidan coup and since then Washington had systematically supported militant neo-Nazi forces.
"Of course Ukraine is no democracy," Giraldi said.
However, that should be no problem for the US government who will try to convince the world otherwise, Giraldi said.
He then added, sarcastically, that "we all know that inside every member of the Azov Brigade there is a true democrat striving to emerge and embrace the United States."

US, Biden Missed Chances

American University in Moscow President Professor Edward Lozansky said had the Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president, honestly proceeded with its announced reset of relations with Moscow, friendship and a harmony of common interests could easily have been maintained between the nuclear superpowers.
"Instead, the Obama administration facilitated the Maidan coup in February 2014 when then-Assistant Secretary of State for Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland worked with Biden to push the 'color revolution' that ousted democratically elected Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych in order to put Kiev on the fast track to NATO membership," he said.
Another chance for peace in Ukraine was lost when Biden failed to pronounce the word "neutrality" on any day prior to February 24 of this year, Lozansky stressed.
"This simply meant agreeing to neutrality for Ukraine. Keeping this country sovereign and whole without joining NATO or any military block was the easiest request for the western alliance to meet. Had this been done, there would be no Russian invasion, US-Russia security talks would have proceeded with good chances for success," he said.
Those talks could have produced a Washington-Moscow agreement similar to the Reagan - Gorbachev scenario which ended the first Cold War, Lozansky explained.
Ukraine could only have benefited tremendously from enjoying secure, neutral status between Russia and the West, Lozansky observed.
But instead of building on this clear, assured road to ensure lasting peace and prosperity for both Russia and Ukraine as well as for the United States, the US president had opted for a policy of reckless confrontation with potentially terrible consequences, Lozansky concluded.
"Biden has chosen another road, and looks like he is proud again," he said.
