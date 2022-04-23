https://sputniknews.com/20220423/us-has-moved-on-to-wmd-provocations-after-economic-pressure-against-russia-failed-zakharova-says-1094994876.html

US Has Moved on to WMD Provocations After Economic Pressure Against Russia Failed, Zakharova Says

Earlier Saturday, the chief of Russia's Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops revealed US plans to stage provocations to baselessly accuse Moscow... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian military's revelations about suspected US plans to accuse Russian forces of using WMDs in Ukraine are a sign that Washington has moved on to a Plan B after the failure of its attempts to sanction Russia into submission, and given the details about the Pentagon's own bioweapons programmes in the Eastern European country, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said."The reason is clear: the shocking details of the illegal cooperation between the United States and the current Ukrainian authorities in the field of creating bacteriological weapons have been revealed to the world. And the understanding of the inevitability of the detection of their criminal activities was so obvious that Washington began to prepare in advance," Zakharova wrote in a post on her Telegram page on Saturday.Pointing to undersecretary of state Victoria Nuland's confirmation in Senate testimony in March of the presence of "biological research facilities" in Ukraine, and fears that these facilities would fall into Russian hands, the foreign ministry spokeswoman suggested that Washington has decided to spin the agenda and prepare for a "terrible" provocation, whose victims may include both Russian servicemen and Ukrainian civilians.American public opinion on the matter began to be prepared ahead of time, Zakharova suggested, pointing to a 25 March article entitled 'Preparing for the Unthinkable in Ukraine' in Foreign Affairs magazine about the likelihood of "Russian biological or chemical attacks" in Europe."And of course, contractors (and of course, Western-controlled) organizations were found which can be tasked with 'investigating' the circumstances of the use of [such] wespons. I will name two of them: the Chemical Forensics International Technical Working Group, which 'proved itself' during [chemical weapons] provocations in Syria, and the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research, which specializes in poisons of the Novichok type. In the past, both structures proved their reliability and diligence in dealing with their American masters," the spokeswoman wrote.According to Zakharova, the US was also working with international organizations, including the Red Cross and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, expecting to "pull off a 'Syrian scenario'" in the latter organization, enabling them to expel Russia from the organization."The Americans and their partners in Europe completely ignore the fact that Russia has not had any chemical weapons for about five years now - since 27 September 2017, with this fact verified by the OPCW," the spokeswoman recalled. This kink in their plans can be dealt with by "planting" such arms at a location where Russian forces have been stationed, she suggested.Such attempt may have already been made, Zakharova wrote, pointing to Saturday's MoD report that Ukraine attempted to stage a chemical drone attack on russian forces by dropping a container with ampoules on Russian positions which, when destroyed, would cause a chemical reaction and an explosion, culminating in the release of toxic substances into the local environment."All of this is very serious. Clearly, the original US plan was to pressure Russia economically to force the country to reconsider its legitimate security interests. This did not work out. Now, the US is moving toward the use of WMDs - factually, to games beyond the 'red lines'. If this occurs, the number of victims will be incalculable. And all of them will be on the conscience of American strategists in the offices of the White House, the State Department and the Pentagon, and the conscience of their Kiev puppets, if anything is left of them," Zakharova concluded.

