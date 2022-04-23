International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220423/uk-dispatches-military-personnel-to-lvov-to-support-kievs-subversive-operations--sources-1094985908.html
UK Dispatches Military Personnel to Lvov to Support Kiev's Subversive Operations – Sources
UK Dispatches Military Personnel to Lvov to Support Kiev's Subversive Operations – Sources
KHERSON (Sputnik) - At least two units with 20 sabotage and guerrilla warfare specialists of the UK Special Air Service (SAS) have been deployed in the Lvov... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-23T06:41+0000
2022-04-23T06:41+0000
situation in ukraine
uk
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107519/69/1075196964_0:19:1000:582_1920x0_80_0_0_ce963791d86d6442a3426f34b8c391fb.jpg
"According to information received from sources in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, at least two units have been transferred to the town of Brody in the Lviv region… from Hereford in the UK, where the SAS headquarters are located. The composition of one group is approximately 8-10 people. They are specialists in sabotage and guerrilla activity, as well as in recruiting and training agents to operate in a hostile territory," the official said.He noted that the SAS regiment is considered among the most highly skilled in organizing coups, mass protests, contract killings of political figures, recruitment of agents, including in the highest levels of government, and preparation of terrorist acts. In combat zones, SAS personnel often operate under the guise of White Helmets medical workers or other aid workers.The SAS, formed during World War II, is officially aimed at pursuing counter-terrorist operations, special reconnaissance and hostage rescue. The regiment is known for its participation in a number of military operations across the world, including the Korean War, the conflict in Northern Ireland, the Gulf wars, the NATO operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the war in Afghanistan.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107519/69/1075196964_100:0:900:600_1920x0_80_0_0_d706e5e60d303d285e3ef6b0ca6c1c01.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, ukraine

UK Dispatches Military Personnel to Lvov to Support Kiev's Subversive Operations – Sources

06:41 GMT 23.04.2022
CC BY-SA 3.0 / ComradeJackson / British Special Forces ' S.A.S 'Special Air Service
Special Air Service - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2022
CC BY-SA 3.0 / ComradeJackson / British Special Forces ' S.A.S '
Subscribe
US
India
Global
KHERSON (Sputnik) - At least two units with 20 sabotage and guerrilla warfare specialists of the UK Special Air Service (SAS) have been deployed in the Lvov region to bolster subversive operations by the Ukrainian armed forces, a Russian law enforcement official told Sputnik on Saturday, citing sources in the Ukrainian army.
"According to information received from sources in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, at least two units have been transferred to the town of Brody in the Lviv region… from Hereford in the UK, where the SAS headquarters are located. The composition of one group is approximately 8-10 people. They are specialists in sabotage and guerrilla activity, as well as in recruiting and training agents to operate in a hostile territory," the official said.
He noted that the SAS regiment is considered among the most highly skilled in organizing coups, mass protests, contract killings of political figures, recruitment of agents, including in the highest levels of government, and preparation of terrorist acts. In combat zones, SAS personnel often operate under the guise of White Helmets medical workers or other aid workers.
"With high probability, these specialists arrived to improve the skills and effectiveness of the Ukrainian special services in coordinating the activities of sabotage groups in the territories of Ukraine, which are controlled by Russian troops," the official added.
The SAS, formed during World War II, is officially aimed at pursuing counter-terrorist operations, special reconnaissance and hostage rescue. The regiment is known for its participation in a number of military operations across the world, including the Korean War, the conflict in Northern Ireland, the Gulf wars, the NATO operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the war in Afghanistan.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала