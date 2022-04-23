International
People Getting Rescued From Sunken Boat Near Lebanon’s Tripoli
People Getting Rescued From Sunken Boat Near Lebanon’s Tripoli
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Lebanese military has launched an operation to rescue passengers from a boat that sank off the coast of Lebanon's northern port city of...
lebanon, tripoli, boat, migrant boat, sinking, rescue, syrian migrant

People Getting Rescued From Sunken Boat Near Lebanon’s Tripoli

22:40 GMT 23.04.2022
A cargo ship navigates the Mediterranean Sea along the coastline of northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
A cargo ship navigates the Mediterranean Sea along the coastline of northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
