People Getting Rescued From Sunken Boat Near Lebanon’s Tripoli
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Lebanese military has launched an operation to rescue passengers from a boat that sank off the coast of Lebanon’s northern port city of... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-23T22:40+0000
2022-04-23T22:40+0000
2022-04-23T22:40+0000
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Lebanese military has launched an operation to rescue passengers from a boat that sank off the coast of Lebanon’s northern port city of Tripoli, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.
The Lebanese Red Cross said on social media that a boat with about 60 people on board sank near the port of Tripoli on Saturday. Several ambulances were sent to the port.
"The [Lebanese] army was able to get to the sunken boat and has started to evacuate passengers," the Lebanese law enforcement source told Sputnik.
According to the source, most of the passengers are Syrian citizens.
The Lebanese prime minister's office said that the boat had illegally left the port of Qalamoun, located near Tripoli. According to media reports, the migrants were trying to illegally reach the coast of Cyprus.