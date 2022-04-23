https://sputniknews.com/20220423/over-100-people-burnt-beyond-recognition-following-massive-blast-at-illegal-nigerian-oil-refinery-1094999017.html

Over 100 People ‘Burnt Beyond Recognition’ Following Massive Blast at Illegal Nigerian Oil Refinery

Over 100 People ‘Burnt Beyond Recognition’ Following Massive Blast at Illegal Nigerian Oil Refinery

Nigeria is one of world’s leading producers of crude oil. Recent decades have seen the emergence of small illegal refineries, many operated by criminal... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-23T19:07+0000

2022-04-23T19:07+0000

2022-04-23T19:22+0000

nigeria

refinery

oil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107701/33/1077013384_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_1e5b2edefa709e74dc94a50f624b8929.jpg

Over 100 people are feared dead following an explosion in the Nigerian state of Rivers in the country’s south, Goodluck Opiah, state commissioner for petroleum resources, has told local media.Declan Emelumba, Commissioner for Information from the adjacent state of Imo, said an investigation into the cause of the incident, as well as damage, injuries and fatalities was underway.Imo State Police Command spokesman Michael Abattam said all those killed were “illegal operators.”“A lot of people died,” he said.The fire which followed the explosion spread to properties nearby after engulfing a pair of fuel storage areas.With a daily output of over 1.9 million barrels of oil per day, Nigeria is the world’s 15th largest producer of oil, and the largest in Africa, sending the majority of its supplies to Asian markets.The operation of illegal refineries is common in the country, with operators setting up refineries in remote areas. Oil is sourced from pipelines owned by major foreign energy giants. In addition to the danger of deadly accidents, the practice of illegal oil refining has led to the pollution of local waterways, farmland and lagoons.The Nigerian government occasionally deploys troops to try to get a handle on the situation, with the military destroying the illegal refineries and arresting their operators.

https://sputniknews.com/20220418/back-to-africa-europe-ramps-up-search-for-alternatives-to-russian-gas-south-of-the-mediterranean-1094865103.html

nigeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

nigeria, refinery, oil