https://sputniknews.com/20220423/netflix-reportedly-cancels-will-smith-sequel-1094984078.html

Netflix Reportedly Cancels Will Smith Sequel

Netflix Reportedly Cancels Will Smith Sequel

On 8 April, Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences passed a ban on Will Smith attending any of its events or programmes for 10 years after the... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-23T05:18+0000

2022-04-23T05:18+0000

2022-04-23T05:18+0000

will smith

netflix

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082242438_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_49a4dea4b5e3cd10d6d73bea32d2d45a.jpg

Streaming giant Netflix cancelled a planned sequel of the action film 'Bright' starring Will Smith in the title role, according to Bloomberg, citing a source. According to reports, National Geographic has also put a project involving Will Smith on hold. The actor was supposed to star in the documentary cycle 'Pole to Pole' as a host, but shooting has been paused until autumn 2022. Previously, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned Will Smith from participating in their events for 10 years - including the Oscar award ceremony - after Smith walked on stage during the 94th Academy Awards event and slapped host Chris Rock across face after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and the fact that she has alopecia. At the same event, Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in the film 'King Richard'. In his speech after collecting his award, he referred to the incident and emphasised that he was simply standing up for his family.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

will smith, netflix, world