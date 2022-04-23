International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220423/live-updates-ukrainian-forces-continue-to-shell-donbass---dpr-1094984196.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass - DPR
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass - DPR
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in retaliation against intensifying... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-23T05:35+0000
2022-04-23T05:35+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094720208_0:55:3073:1783_1920x0_80_0_0_6a8d56d2246d0ed708e53e40ff09f6b7.jpg
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094720208_85:0:2816:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9c2643a251c34be806eef4fb885db125.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, world, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A serviceman of the DPR People's Militia is seen on a front line in Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass - DPR

05:35 GMT 23.04.2022
Subscribe
US
India
Global
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in retaliation against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces.
The Russian Armed Forces and Donbass militia continue to advance as part of the special military operation in Ukraine and, over the past day, Russia has targeted dozens of Ukrainian military positions with high-precision weapons, destroying equipment and up to two companies of nationalists.
Meanwhile, the remaining Azov neo-Nazis remain under siege at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, while the liberated city is finally returning to normal, Russia's MoD said. Russia launched a military operation in February, aiming to put a halt to the eight-year conflict in Donbass, which has claimed at least 13,000 lives.
President Vladimir Putin described Kiev's war on Donbass as genocide and stressed that Moscow seeks to "de-Nazify and demilitarise" Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
05:50 GMT 23.04.2022
France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he talks to the press on the second day of a European Union (EU) summit at the EU Headquarters, in Brussels on March 25, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2022
Furious Macron Reportedly 'Ranted to Advisers' as BoJo's Kiev Trip Ruined His Plans for Secret Visit
05:14 GMT
05:36 GMT 23.04.2022
Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass - DPR
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала