In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in retaliation against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces.

The Russian Armed Forces and Donbass militia continue to advance as part of the special military operation in Ukraine and, over the past day, Russia has targeted dozens of Ukrainian military positions with high-precision weapons, destroying equipment and up to two companies of nationalists.

Meanwhile, the remaining Azov neo-Nazis remain under siege at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, while the liberated city is finally returning to normal, Russia's MoD said. Russia launched a military operation in February, aiming to put a halt to the eight-year conflict in Donbass, which has claimed at least 13,000 lives.

President Vladimir Putin described Kiev's war on Donbass as genocide and stressed that Moscow seeks to "de-Nazify and demilitarise" Ukraine.

