'Let the Record Show': Cosmetics Brand Debunks Amber Heard Claim About Kit Used to Cover 'Bruises'
Johnny Depp launched a lawsuit against Amber Heard, accusing her of defaming him in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post in which she outlined her experience of domestic abuse, indirectly indicating that the actor was behind it. The star also hoped to prove Heard doctored photos showing her with two black eyes, allegedly inflicted by him in 2015.
A cosmetics brand has cast doubt on a specific aspect of Amber Heard's abuse allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp. ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star Depp is suing Heard for an estimated $50 million, alleging she defamed him in an opinion column in ‘The Washington Post’ (printed in Fairfax County) in December 2018.
In the publication, she claimed she had been a victim of domestic abuse, though never directly naming Depp. She also described having suffered two black eyes, a broken nose and a broken lip from a 2015 attack in Los Angeles.
Photos of the alleged injuries were broadly circulated in the media, with Depp repeatedly dismissing allegations against him as "fabricated" abuse and the injuries as “staged”.
He also accused Heard of committing acts of domestic violence against him, in some instances even causing him bodily injury.
During opening statements at the ongoing libel trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, Heard’s attorney claimed that the ‘Aquaman’ actress had toted around a Milani Conceal + Perfect All-in-One Correcting Kit throughout her “entire relationship with Johnny Depp”. It was suggested that the make-up was used by Heard to conceal injuries sustained at Depp’s hands.
“Amber had to mix the different colours for the different days of the bruises, as they developed in the different colouring,” Heard's lawyer said on 12 April.
However, Milani weighed into the debate to debunk the claim with a 15-second video posted on its official TikTok account.
Love that milanicosmetics called Amber Heard out for yet another lie. Love to see it #justiceforjohnnydepp #AmberHeardIsALiar pic.twitter.com/Oj2eifYWYP— dreams (@dreamsunwind966) April 22, 2022
“You asked us … let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!” the cosmetics brand declared in the post’s caption.
“Take note: alleged abuse was around 2014-2016, got divorced 2016, make-up palette release date: December 2017,” read the text posted over footage of Depp and Heard in the courtroom.
The video then shows a young woman holding a company product catalogue at Milani headquarters, with a page open at the make-up compact in question. One can clearly see the product’s release date was 2017.
“We are here to provide the facts of the case,” added the cosmetics brand in the comments section of the post. The brand did not clarify whether early samples of the compact had been available before the product’s official release date.
Johnny Depp, 58, and Amber Heard, 36, tied the knot in 2015, and were married for one year before the actress – who plays Mera, Aquaman's Atlantean queen in the superhero film ‘Justice League’ - filed for divorce in 2016.
The trial underway in Virginia is aimed at determining whether the 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post penned by Heard actually defamed Depp, who claims that the ensuing controversies and legal cases resulted in his being blackballed by the film industry. For example, Depp was dropped from his 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise recasting, with Mads Mikkelsen cast to portray the dark wizard, Gellert Grindelwald.
His lawsuit also claims that the actor suffered financial losses after he was dropped from his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise. Depp is seeking at least $50 million in damages and a punitive award of at least $350,000, as well as attorneys' fees and court costs. The case continues.