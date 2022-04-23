International
Holy Fire Descends in Jerusalem's Church of Holy Sepulcher on Orthodox Easter Eve
Holy Fire Descends in Jerusalem's Church of Holy Sepulcher on Orthodox Easter Eve
JERUSALEM (Sputnik) - The Holy Fire has descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the Old City of Jerusalem a day prior to Orthodox Easter, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.
According to the Orthodox tradition, the Holy Fire is a miracle that occurs every year at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher on Holy Saturday, the day preceding Orthodox Easter, in which a blue light emanates within Jesus Christ's tomb. For over ten centuries, the ceremony of the fire's consecration takes place in the Tabernacle, the chapel above the Holy Sepulcher.The Russia Foundation of Saint Andrew will deliver the Holy Fire from Jerusalem to the solemn patriarchal liturgy in Moscow by a special flight and then will bring it to in Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior for Easter Vigil. During the Easter service the lanterns with the flame will be delivered to 15 churches in Moscow and five in the Moscow region, where worshippers will be able to light their lamps throughout the Easter week.The dioceses of the Russian Orthodox Church will also deliver the Holy Fire to Saint Petersburg and other Russian cities, including in the country's south, Siberia and the Far East.
Holy Fire Descends in Jerusalem's Church of Holy Sepulcher on Orthodox Easter Eve

13:29 GMT 23.04.2022
JERUSALEM (Sputnik) - The Holy Fire has descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the Old City of Jerusalem a day prior to Orthodox Easter, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.
According to the Orthodox tradition, the Holy Fire is a miracle that occurs every year at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher on Holy Saturday, the day preceding Orthodox Easter, in which a blue light emanates within Jesus Christ's tomb. For over ten centuries, the ceremony of the fire's consecration takes place in the Tabernacle, the chapel above the Holy Sepulcher.
The Russia Foundation of Saint Andrew will deliver the Holy Fire from Jerusalem to the solemn patriarchal liturgy in Moscow by a special flight and then will bring it to in Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior for Easter Vigil. During the Easter service the lanterns with the flame will be delivered to 15 churches in Moscow and five in the Moscow region, where worshippers will be able to light their lamps throughout the Easter week.
The dioceses of the Russian Orthodox Church will also deliver the Holy Fire to Saint Petersburg and other Russian cities, including in the country's south, Siberia and the Far East.
