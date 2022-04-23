International
LIVE: Holy Fire Ceremony in Jerusalem
https://sputniknews.com/20220423/holy-fire-ceremony-in-jerusalem-1094985471.html
Holy Fire Ceremony in Jerusalem
Holy Fire Ceremony in Jerusalem
The fire, which Orthodox Christians consider a miracle, will be sent by plane to countries with major Orthodox churches. 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-23T09:18+0000
2022-04-23T09:18+0000
world
holy fire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105266/83/1052668315_0:320:6144:3776_1920x0_80_0_0_4c60c993c0a770e19b3b529b498f9ed8.jpg
Sputnik comes live from East Jerusalem as the Orthodox Christian Holy Fire ceremony takes place. The Holy Fire symbolises the miraculous light of Christ's Resurrection. For more than 10 centuries, the fire consecration ceremony has been held in Kuvuklia (the chapel above the Holy Sepulchre) on the eve of Orthodox Easter. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Holy Fire ceremony takes place in East Jerusalem
Holy Fire ceremony takes place in East Jerusalem
2022-04-23T09:18+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105266/83/1052668315_342:0:5803:4096_1920x0_80_0_0_ab7489d4eb987030e88e011b5ee0ac75.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, holy fire, видео

Holy Fire Ceremony in Jerusalem

09:18 GMT 23.04.2022
© AP Photo / Dusan VranicChristian Orthodox pilgrims hold candles during Holy Fire ceremony in the church of the Holy Sepulchre. (File)
Christian Orthodox pilgrims hold candles during Holy Fire ceremony in the church of the Holy Sepulchre. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2022
© AP Photo / Dusan Vranic
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The fire, which Orthodox Christians consider a miracle, will be sent by plane to countries with major Orthodox churches.
Sputnik comes live from East Jerusalem as the Orthodox Christian Holy Fire ceremony takes place.
The Holy Fire symbolises the miraculous light of Christ's Resurrection. For more than 10 centuries, the fire consecration ceremony has been held in Kuvuklia (the chapel above the Holy Sepulchre) on the eve of Orthodox Easter.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала