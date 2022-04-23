https://sputniknews.com/20220423/holy-fire-ceremony-in-jerusalem-1094985471.html

Holy Fire Ceremony in Jerusalem

Holy Fire Ceremony in Jerusalem

The fire, which Orthodox Christians consider a miracle, will be sent by plane to countries with major Orthodox churches. 23.04.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live from East Jerusalem as the Orthodox Christian Holy Fire ceremony takes place. The Holy Fire symbolises the miraculous light of Christ's Resurrection. For more than 10 centuries, the fire consecration ceremony has been held in Kuvuklia (the chapel above the Holy Sepulchre) on the eve of Orthodox Easter. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

