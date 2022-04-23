https://sputniknews.com/20220423/holy-fire-ceremony-in-jerusalem-1094985471.html
Holy Fire Ceremony in Jerusalem
Holy Fire Ceremony in Jerusalem
The fire, which Orthodox Christians consider a miracle, will be sent by plane to countries with major Orthodox churches.
Sputnik comes live from East Jerusalem as the Orthodox Christian Holy Fire ceremony takes place. The Holy Fire symbolises the miraculous light of Christ's Resurrection. For more than 10 centuries, the fire consecration ceremony has been held in Kuvuklia (the chapel above the Holy Sepulchre) on the eve of Orthodox Easter.
Holy Fire Ceremony in Jerusalem
The fire, which Orthodox Christians consider a miracle, will be sent by plane to countries with major Orthodox churches.
Sputnik comes live from East Jerusalem as the Orthodox Christian Holy Fire ceremony takes place.
The Holy Fire symbolises the miraculous light of Christ's Resurrection. For more than 10 centuries, the fire consecration ceremony has been held in Kuvuklia (the chapel above the Holy Sepulchre) on the eve of Orthodox Easter.
