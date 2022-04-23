Harry-William 'Olympic Row', ‘Not King Material’ Charles: Top Allegations From New Book on UK Royals
The bombshell new book by Tina Brown, The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor - The Truth And The Turmoil, which comes out next week, promises to reveal juicy details from the life of the royal family, with claims about Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and the rest of the Firm.
Prince Harry was “a very, very angry man” who used to “vent” his resentment about his older brother, Prince William, and his father, Charles, Prince of Wales, to his ex-girlfriend, claims a new book, cited by The Daily Mail.
Tina Brown, whose bombshell new volume, The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor - The Truth And The Turmoil, is set to be published on 26 April, claims “friction between the brothers escalated” long before Meghan Markle arrived on the scene.
The Duke of Sussex reportedly accused the Duke of Cambridge of “hogging the best briefs.” According to the royal biographer, the two sons of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Charles had vehemently competed over their shared interest in conservation. The tension purportedly escalated to new heights as Prince William became patron of the wildlife conservation non-profit, the Tusk Trust in 2015. The brothers had “Olympic rows”, according to a friend of the royals, cited by the author.
"Friction between the brothers escalated over their professional alignments. William knew he had to be respectful of hierarchy when it came to his father’s ownership of the environmental platform, but he was less willing to accede to his brother," Brown notes in her book.
The royal expert claims Prince Harry's then-girlfriend, actress Cressida Bonas, whom he dated for two years beginning in 2012, was so tired of his “tiresome” complaints about his family, that she sought advice from MI6 to find the right therapist for Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson.
The ex-girlfriend was also cited as revealing that the “bizarre reality of date nights” with Prince Harry was “glumly eating takeaway and watching Netflix at Nottingham Cottage.
After the relationship ended, Prince Harry wrote Bonas a “sweet letter saying 'I admire you, I wish you well and above all thank you for helping me to address my demons and seek help,'' according to sources cited by Brown.
‘Hungry for Freebies’
As for Meghan Markle, the book reveals that she was allegedly "hungry for luxury freebies even after joining the Royal Family".
According to Brown, Markle’s blog, The Tig, helped her lay her hands on designer “freebies.”
"She won a reputation among the marketers of luxury brands of being warmly interested in receiving bags of designer swag," states the book. After Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, she purportedly sought to continue that trend.
Furthermore, according to Brown, the Duchess of Sussex was of the opinion that "the monarchy likely needed her more than she needed them."
Meghan Markle is described as having wanted a "leading-lady status" in the family. Brown also stated that the Sussexes were "addicted to drama" and Prince Harry had been totally taken over by Meghan Markle.
"I do question how it will end… [Maybe] he'll wake up and realize he's living in Goop and he has to get the hell out, go down the pub and see his friends," Brown was cited as saying.
‘Not King Material’
Tina Brown’s new book promising to shed light on numerous details of life behind palace walls features interviews and information said to have been gleaned from over 120 insiders and sources.
The tell-all tome covers everything from Prince Charles's unusual requests that his shoelaces be ironed, to the claim that the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, had voiced concerns about his son becoming King.
Citing an insider, the volume asserts the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2021, reportedly thought Prince Charles was “too needy” for the monarch, "desperate" for his Mother’s approval.Furthermore, Prince Philip purportedly didn't think Prince Charles was “King material”. These are just a few of the revelations promising to stun readers in the book coming out in two weeks’ time.