GOP Lawmaker Who Spoke About 'Orgies in DC' Caught on Camera Wearing Lingerie
Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), who made headlines last month after making allegations of "sexual perversion that goes on in Washington," had apparently been caught on camera wearing lingerie, Politico reports.According to the media outlet, the two photos they acquired – and couldn't independently verify – were provided by a "person formerly close to Cawthorn and his campaign," with another such person confirming the origin of the photos.It wasn't immediately clear when exactly these pictures were taken. They show Cawthorn sitting in a wheelchair, which may suggest that it was sometime after a car accident in 2014 left him paralyzed from the waist down.Meanwhile, Cawthorn himself described these pictures as "goofy vacation photos during a game on a cruise" taken long before he ran for Congress, and wondered aloud whether "the left" believe this disclosure is going to hurt him somehow."They're running out of things to throw at me," he tweeted.Cawthorn made his remarks about alleged orgies and drugs in DC during an interview with Warrior Poet Society podcast in March.
Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), who made headlines last month after making allegations of “sexual perversion
that goes on in Washington,” had apparently been caught on camera wearing lingerie, Politico reports.
According to the media outlet, the two photos they acquired – and couldn’t independently verify – were provided by a “person formerly close to Cawthorn and his campaign,” with another such person confirming the origin of the photos.
The pictures show Cawthorn in a wheelchair and clad in women’s lingerie, in "what appears to be a party setting," as Politico put it.
It wasn’t immediately clear when exactly these pictures were taken. They show Cawthorn sitting in a wheelchair, which may suggest that it was sometime after a car accident in 2014 left him paralyzed from the waist down.
Meanwhile, Cawthorn himself described these pictures as “goofy vacation photos during a game on a cruise” taken long before he ran for Congress, and wondered aloud whether “the left” believe this disclosure is going to hurt him somehow.
"They're running out of things to throw at me," he tweeted.
Cawthorn made his remarks about alleged orgies and drugs in DC during an interview with Warrior Poet Society podcast in March.